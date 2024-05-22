Gran Vendero Expands into Bahrain
Gran Vendero, an award winning commodities trading house expands into Bahrain. A leading family business sets its sights on Middle Eastern business growth.RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gran Vendero is a second-generation family run business is focusing on expanding into Bahrain & Saudi Arabia.
Founded in India in 1974 and currently headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), in the United Arab Emirates. The Company is an award-winning commodities trading house serving the Middle East, India, Hong Kong and Central Asia. Gran Vendero is part of the Silverwood International Group of Companies. The company specialises in trading commodities, machinery spare parts and other resources to provide value for its clients and partners.
Ashok Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman, Gran Vendero said "Over the past few years we have been focusing our business interests in the Middle East. Our first step was to re-locate our company headquarters from Mumbai in India to the UAE. "
"Our strategic objective is to make inroads into Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states; Bahrain is the natural next step and we are excited to provided added value to our stakeholders and clients in these markets." Mr Chaturvedi further commented " Since taking the reigns of the Company over 5 years ago from my father and his brother, my focus has been on innovation and strategic growth. India will always be our home and focus market, but my objective is to expand the business as quickly and carefully as possible."
Gran Vendero is part of the Silverwood International Group of Companies and part of a family conglomerate doing business across many verticals in different markets and industries.
