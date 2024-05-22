CompoSecure Wins Three 2024 ICMA Élan Awards for Design, Sustainability and Security Technology

Premium metal payment card leader recognized for its excellence in metal card design, environmentally-friendly manufacturing and secure payment technology

SOMERSET, N.J., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced it won top honors at the prestigious 2024 Élan Award of Excellence by the International Card Manufacturers Association (ICMA) in three categories including Best Metal Cards, Environmentally-Friendly Cards and Best Secure Payment Cards.

“This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in design, sustainability and payment security,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “Through our commitment to innovation, we deliver best-in-class solutions that not only meet the evolving business needs of our clients but also align with the growing demand for eco-friendly products."

CompoSecure was recognized for its excellence in manufacturing and payment security in these categories:

“Best Metal” category for the BMW i Precision Card – Forged with cues of BMW i, the BMW i Precision Card’s cross-hatch pattern is highlighted by a scoring technique, creating a visually and tactilely striking effect. The diagonal blue gradient reveals the metal core’s reflectivity, giving the BMW i Precision Card a luminescent appearance. Manufactured from 65% recycled stainless steel, it echoes the dedication to environmental responsibility. The BMW i Precision Card shines in modernity yet is timeless as the embodiment of sustainability and innovation, mirroring the ethos of the Ultimate Electric Driving Machine in every detail.

– Forged with cues of BMW i, the BMW i Precision Card’s cross-hatch pattern is highlighted by a scoring technique, creating a visually and tactilely striking effect. The diagonal blue gradient reveals the metal core’s reflectivity, giving the BMW i Precision Card a luminescent appearance. Manufactured from 65% recycled stainless steel, it echoes the dedication to environmental responsibility. The BMW i Precision Card shines in modernity yet is timeless as the embodiment of sustainability and innovation, mirroring the ethos of the Ultimate Electric Driving Machine in every detail. “Environmentally-Friendly” category for the Rogers Bank metal credit card – This metal veneer card is as beautiful as it is environmentally sound with the intricate metal logo set on the rich red background and comprised of 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel. The manufacturing process utilizes specialized machinery to engrave the center logo and cut the metal sheets, ensuring both precision and sustainability. The elegant metal card is carbon neutral during its production.

– This metal veneer card is as beautiful as it is environmentally sound with the intricate metal logo set on the rich red background and comprised of 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel. The manufacturing process utilizes specialized machinery to engrave the center logo and cut the metal sheets, ensuring both precision and sustainability. The elegant metal card is carbon neutral during its production. “Best Secure Payment Card” category for the IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card – CompoSecure and the bank worked closely on the design, the desired effect on metal, color, layout, etc. Once perfectly aligned, the IndusInd Bank Avios card made its debut and is now “taking off” and in the hands of consumers. The unique tactile features on the card provide a compelling design.

– CompoSecure and the bank worked closely on the design, the desired effect on metal, color, layout, etc. Once perfectly aligned, the IndusInd Bank Avios card made its debut and is now “taking off” and in the hands of consumers. The unique tactile features on the card provide a compelling design. Finalist for the “Unique Innovation” category – CompoSecure’s Lux Glass prototype innovation combines stainless steel and Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass. In this high-tech world, customers will love the clear visibility of both chip and antenna. For designers, this card will have numerous design capabilities, making it clear, partially clear or fully opaque with tactile features where desired.

– CompoSecure’s Lux Glass prototype innovation combines stainless steel and Corning Gorilla Glass. In this high-tech world, customers will love the clear visibility of both chip and antenna. For designers, this card will have numerous design capabilities, making it clear, partially clear or fully opaque with tactile features where desired. Finalist for “Best Loyalty, Promotion, Gift Card” category – The Taco Bell gift card is a rewards card that satisfies all your appetites. The card features slick purple brushing on a stainless-steel edge-to-edge metal card. The gradient on the design ensures the Taco Bell® logo emanates from the metal as the card is moved from the wallet to the POS.



“The Élan Awards of Excellence distinguish ICMA card manufacturers, suppliers and personalization/fulfillment members before their peers and customers as industry leaders. This year, we received more than 130 entries, so it was no easy feat judging the world’s best,” said Jeffrey Barnhart, executive director and founder of ICMA. “ICMA is proud to recognize the companies that have produced the best and most innovative products around the globe over the past year. Congratulations to CompoSecure.”

ICMA’s Élan Awards celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements by members of the card industry. ICMA is a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers. Since 2012, many of CompoSecure’s card designs have been recognized annually by the prestigious and competitive awards program. To date, the company has won 18 Élan Awards and placed as a finalist 21 times.

About ICMA

For more than 30 years, ICMA has been a nonprofit association of card manufacturers, personalizers, suppliers and related industry participants. With more than 160 members globally, ICMA acts as a resource for industry issues, including the production, technology, application, security and environmental issues of cards. More information is available at icma.com.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

CompoSecure Corporate Contact

Anthony Piniella

Head of Communications, CompoSecure

(908) 898-8887

apiniella@composecure.com

ICMA Contact

Jennifer Kohlhepp

Communications Manager

(609) 297-2210

jkohlhepp@icma.com