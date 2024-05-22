Formation '24 – The Premier Tech Conference for Insurance Industry Leaders – Kicks Off in Dallas

The Pinnacle Gathering of Global Insurance and Technology Innovators Convenes in Dallas, Texas

BOSTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, kicks off Formation ’24. The event takes place at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.



This year’s theme, “Simplifying Together,” is focused on working with customers and partners to simplify the complexity of insurance. Formation ’24 is an unparalleled event experience featuring enriching content, extensive industry networking opportunities, and memorable activities.

Simplifying Together at Formation ‘24

Formation '24 features esteemed customers sharing best practices and firsthand experiences in implementing Duck Creek and partner ecosystem innovations, in addition to Duck Creek leaders providing insight into industry trends and technologies for the year ahead.

“Formation is a special event that allows Duck Creek to engage directly with our customers and prepare them for the year ahead,” says Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “We are fortunate to work with many innovative insurance companies that are seen as leaders in our industry. The world of P&C and general insurance increasingly faces many complexities and challenges, and together, we are building solutions to simplify processes and help insurers focus on what matters most.”

Jackowski will take the main stage to discuss these challenges in depth and offer solutions. After giving his perspective on the state of the industry and how Duck Creek rises to meet these challenges, Jackowski will be followed by customers and other Ducks to provide a deep dive into topics such as how evergreen Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Active Delivery via the Azure Cloud have helped streamline underwriting for growth, profitability, and risk management.

Covering the Complexities of Insurtech

In addition to main stage general sessions, Formation ‘24 will host 40 general and hyper-focused breakout sessions covering every aspect of the P&C insurance industry attendees have top of mind. Sessions will cover AI and machine learning in insurtech, distribution management and risk management, cloud environments, automation, successful migration strategies, and so much more.

A highlight of the event includes a panel breakout session, “The Future of Insurance in Action,” featuring influential industry analysts as guest speakers. This panel discussion will focus on how insurers think about AI and the business and technology initiatives they are considering.

“Formation is a way for Duck Creek to showcase our commitment to investing in our customers,” says Chris McCloskey, Chief Operation Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “We take pride in assisting customers in their growth and achieving business value, and at Formation ‘24, we bring together customers and partners to discuss how we can all work together with the right technology to simplify the process and reach the right outcomes.”

The agenda and speaker line-up are now available on the conference website. For more information on Formation ‘24, please visit https://www.duckcreek.com/formation/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

