KULR Secures Test Engineering Contract with Bombardier Recreational Products

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), global leader in safe and high-performance energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded an engineering contract with Bombardier Recreational Products (“BRP”) (NASDAQ: DOOO) for the Company’s Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimetry (FTRC) testing services. This milestone underscores KULR's expanding influence and commitment to advancing battery safety in the rapidly growing electric recreational products sector. With an already established presence in space and military safe battery designs, KULR looks to continue discussions and market expansion with potential customers from major electric aviation, electric maritime, EV, and recreational off-road vehicle manufacturers.



The partnership highlights BRP’s proactive approach to thermal runaway management across all its e-mobility market verticals – including National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1192, while concurrently aligning with KULR’s development of the KULR ONE Design Solutions (K1-DS) platform, which focuses on regulatory compliance, including battery cell testing, propagation-resistant materials, pack and module level testing. The NFPA 1192 standard establishes fire and life safety criteria for recreational vehicles to provide protection from loss of life from fire and explosion. "Securing this contract with BRP is a testament to the critical role that FTRC plays in ensuring the safety and reliability of next-generation consumer facing e-mobility products," said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR. "FTRC analysis is quickly becoming the de facto method to characterize cell-level thermal runaway, and we are actively working to expand our throughput for this testing in the coming months."

KULR's exclusive worldwide license for NASA’s large format FTRC positions the company as the industry standard for battery testing and design services. Serving top automakers, space exploration companies, and electric truck manufacturers, KULR’s FTRC technology offers comprehensive thermal runaway characterization for various cell types. This crucial technology enhances battery safety across industries, providing detailed insights into thermal runaway behavior and aiding in regulatory compliance. As the global battery testing market is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2030, KULR’s FTRC capabilities ensure safe, high-capacity batteries for a sustainable future.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2024, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847

Email: ir@kulrtechnology.com