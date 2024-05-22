Computer Vision in Healthcare Market is Expected to Reach $11.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Vision in Healthcare market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.9 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $11.5 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Market growth is propelled by convergence of technological innovation, growing healthcare demands, regulatory support, and the imperative for more efficient and effective healthcare solutions. Nonetheless, concerns regarding data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance pose significant barriers to the deployment of computer vision solutions in healthcare settings which hinders market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231790940

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $3.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $11.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.0% Market Size Available for 2018–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Type, Applications, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Computer vision solutions for healthcare that are hosted in the cloud Key Market Driver The healthcare sector is experiencing a growing need for computer vision systems

This report provides segmentation of the computer vision in healthcare market based on product & service, type, application, end user, and region.

The largest segment in the computer vision in healthcare market, based on product & service, is expected to be the software segment. The dominance of software in the computer vision healthcare market can be attributed to its critical role as the foundation for developing, deploying, and integrating advanced analytics and algorithms into clinical practice. As the demand for innovative healthcare solutions continues to grow, software-based computer vision technologies are poised to play an increasingly pivotal role in transforming patient care and driving improvements in healthcare delivery and outcomes.

The healthcare providers segment secured the most significant share in the computer vision in healthcare market based on end users. This dominance is due to its essential role in clinical care delivery, diagnostic imaging, operational efficiency improvement, remote patient monitoring, and research and development activities. As the demand for innovative healthcare solutions continues to grow, healthcare providers will remain at the forefront of adopting and leveraging computer vision technologies to improve patient care and enhance healthcare outcomes.

Furthermore, prospective growth opportunities for participants in the computer vision in healthcare market are anticipated in emerging Asian markets, notably China and India. The expansion in the APAC region is primarily propelled by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rising chronic disease burden, advancements in healthcare IT, improving access to healthcare services, growing research and development activities, and government support initiatives. As these trends continue, the adoption of computer vision technologies is expected to accelerate, driving further growth and innovation in the healthcare sector across the Asia-Pacific region.

Buy a Computer Vision in Healthcare Industry Report (379 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=231790940

Prominent Players of Computer Vision in Healthcare Market

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US)

Google, Inc. (US)

Basler AG (Germany)

AiCure (US)

iCAD, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

SenseTime (China)

KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan)

Assert AI (India)

Artisight (US)

LookDeep Inc. (US)

care.ai (US)

CareView Communications (US)

VirtuSense (US)

Teton (Denmark)

viso.ai (Switzerland)

NANO-X IMAGING LTD. (Israel)

Comofi Medtech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Avidtechvision (India)

Roboflow, Inc. (US)

Optotune (US)

CureMetrix, Inc. (US)

and Among others

The study categorizes computer vision in healthcare market based on product & service, type, application, end user at the regional and global levels.

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, by Segment

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, By Product & Service

Software On Premise Solutions Cloud Based Solutions

Hardware Processors CPUs GPUs FPGAs ASICs VPUs Memory Devices Network Services



Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, By Type

Smart Camera Based Computer Vision Systems

PC Based Computer Vision Systems

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, By Application

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Surgeries

Hospital Management Patient/Provider Tracking Scheduling Optimization Inventory Management Patient Activity Monitoring/Fall Prevention

Other Applications

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, By End User

Healthcare Providers

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India RoAPAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC RoMEA



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231790940

Key Market Stakeholders:

CV software and service providers

Healthcare providers

AI solution providers

AI platform providers

Business providers

Professional service/solution providers

Research organizations

Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Technology investors

Venture capitalists

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global computer vision in healthcare market by product & service, type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall computer vision in healthcare market

To assess the computer vision in healthcare market with regard to Porter’s Five Forces, regulatory landscape, value chain, ecosystem map, patent protection and key stakeholder’s buying criteria

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the computer vision in heathcare market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players in the computer vision in heathcare market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions; expansions; product launches and enhancements; and R&D activities in the computer vision in healthcare market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=231790940

Related Reports:

Medical Robots Market

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market

Spinal Implants Market

Medical Waste Management Market

Operating Room Integration Market

Get access to the latest updates on Computer Vision in Healthcare Companies and Computer Vision in Healthcare Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com