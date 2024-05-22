impact.com Announces 2024 Partnerships Experience Event to Bring Together Brands, Publishers, Creators, and Agencies to Exchange Ideas for Business Growth

iPX24 returns bigger and better in New York City for a two-day event, with added London and Sydney locations

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- impact.com , the world’s leading partnership management platform, announced today its flagship Partnerships Experience event (iPX), June 17-18 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in NYC, New York, featuring brands such as The Home Depot, TikTok, Hello Sunshine, Uber, and more. This year’s event will bring together brands, publishers, creators, agencies, and other industry partners to exchange ideas for business growth.



During iPX, attendees will choose from multiple engaging sessions on hot-button topics around partnerships, including impact.com CEO David A. Yovanno’s insights and guide to the reconfigured marketing funnel, an exploration of the convergence of affiliate and influencer marketing, and a spotlight on the power of GenAI in scaling partnerships.

“This premier industry event enables all players in the partnership economy to collaborate, exchange ideas, and spark creativity to drive measurable business results for their organizations,” said Cristy Ebert Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer at impact.com.

iPX explores the future of brand and creator partnerships. Attendees leverage this annual event to network, hear from their peers on stage and share expert insights, hands-on experiences, and innovative strategies proven to drive revenue despite a rough macroeconomic outlook.

Chief Product Officer Max Ciccotosto will share impact.com’s 2024-2025 strategic vision, product roadmap, and how the company is positioned to guide brands through the new realities of modern consumption, and the technology and know-how they will need to navigate the shifting landscape confidently and succeed.

Ahead of the full day of programming, on June 17, attendees can meet and mingle with partners and guests and join hands-on Partnership Experience Academy (PXA) workshops for those looking to dive deeper on brand to publisher partnerships, affiliate cross-channel integration and tracking in the modern marketing landscape, and more.

Following the NYC event, iPX extends globally to iPX London on July 3, and iPX Sydney on September 5.

Registration for impact.com’s iPX is now open at impact.com/partnerships-experience , but will close when it reaches max capacity. Follow @impactdotcom on Twitter and join the conversation using #iPX24.

