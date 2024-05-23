Sabeer Nelli Thanks Capterra; OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money Among Top Billing and Invoicing Software

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, expressed his gratitude for being featured in Capterra's prestigious Q1 2024 Shortlist for Billing and Invoicing Software. Capterra, a trusted online resource that helps businesses choose the right software, has recognized OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, for its exceptional billing and invoicing capabilities. This accolade highlights the cloud-based payment platform's dedication to delivering high-quality financial solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency for businesses of all sizes. Including Capterra's Shortlist reflects the platform's strong performance, reliability, and commitment to innovation in the financial software industry.

"We're honored to be featured in the Capterra Shortlist for Billing and Invoicing Software Report," said Sabeer. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication in delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions to our customers."

Being featured in Capterra's Q1 2024 Shortlist for Billing and Invoicing Software boosts trust in OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money's offerings, enhancing buyer confidence. The platform values user feedback and reviews from trusted sources like Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, all of the Gartner Digital Markets network. These positive testimonials reflect customer satisfaction and reinforce OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money's leadership in the industry.

"We're grateful for our customers' support and invaluable feedback," added Sabeer. Their satisfaction and success stories drive us to improve and innovate our offerings continually."

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of Zil US, ZilMoney.com, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers a SaaS platform for business finance management. OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, connects with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, making it easier to manage multiple accounts. It integrates with payroll and accounting software, streamlining financial processes and improving user experience.

The platform supports various payment methods, including checks, RTP, payment links, international transactions, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments, providing great flexibility. Additionally, it allows small and medium businesses to fund their payroll with credit cards, helping with cash flow and offering rewards and potential tax benefits.

OnlineCheckWriter.com – powered by Zil Money, serves over 950,000 users and has processed over $75 billion in transactions. The platform is regularly updated to meet global financial needs and offers a user-friendly mobile app on Google Play and the iOS App Store.