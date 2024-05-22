NV5 to Host 2024 Investor Day: The Nexus of Engineering and Technology on Thursday, July 25th

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 10:00 am Central Time. The Investor Day, entitled “The Nexus of Engineering and Technology,” will be held at the Western Golf Association Headquarters in Glenview, IL during the first round of the NV5 Invitational, an annual event on the PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour schedule.



NV5’s 2024 Investor Day will highlight the innovative technologies and tech-enabled solutions that NV5 employs in its strategic growth sectors, including data centers, geospatial data management, utility electrical distribution, clean energy, and resilient infrastructure. NV5 Executive Chairman, Dickerson Wright, will host the event followed by a question and answer session.

Investor Day will conclude with demonstrations for in-person attendees of artificial intelligence being used today in NV5’s geospatial data analytics, as well as new and emerging technologies driving accelerated growth opportunities for NV5’s geospatial business.

Following Investor Day, NV5 will hold a meet and greet at the hospitality area overlooking the 18th green of the NV5 Invitational, allowing investors and clients to meet with NV5’s leadership team.

In-person attendees must register in advance. To register for the NV5 2024 Investor Day, please visit: www.nv5.com/investordayregistration.

Visitors not attending the in-person event may also follow the investor day via webcast on NV5’s investor website at www.ir.nv5.com.

NV5 will also be hosting two pro-am events during the NV5 Invitational tournament week. Availability is limited, and investors interested in participating in the pro-am events should contact Jack Cochran, Vice President, Investor Relations of NV5 at jack.cochran@nv5.com.





Date: Thursday, July 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Location: The Western Golf Association Headquarters

2501 Patriot Boulevard

Glenview, IL 60026



About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, testing, inspection & consulting, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com