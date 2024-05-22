Luke Henderson Appointed Managing Director, Investor Relations and Capital Formation at Fengate Asset Management

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Luke Henderson to Managing Director, Investor Relations and Capital Formation.



In this new role, Luke will contribute to Fengate’s continued expansion into the U.S. market, building out the firm’s network with investors and investment consultants. Based on the west coast, he is the firm’s second U.S. capital formation hire, and will work closely with Tara Speers, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Formation and Nick Leon, Director, Investor Relations and Capital Formation to continue enhancing Fengate’s North American distribution capabilities.

“We are excited for Luke to join Fengate and look forward to his entrepreneurial approach to relationship building and capital raising,” said Kevin Reid, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Formation, Fengate. “Luke’s experience in the U.S. and his ambition will be invaluable to further build our investor network throughout the U.S., propelling our growth.”

Luke has 15 years of capital formation experience, 10 with AMP Capital Investors supporting growth of their North American business, and most recently at BlackRock where he was responsible for fundraising efforts across the firm’s private infrastructure and real asset sectors.

“I’m delighted to join the firm during this exciting growth phase,” said Henderson. “I look forward to expanding Fengate’s relationships across the U.S., bringing our rich history and entrepreneurial approach to owning and developing high-quality assets and businesses to the market.”

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $8 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas, and team members across North America, Fengate leverages 50 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Learn more at www.fengate.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db65eafe-1cc7-4116-8373-72e832bb1a41

