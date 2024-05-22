OPTIZMO™ Partners as Official Content Sponsor for LinkUnite IV

Uniting Industry Innovators and Amplifying Women’s Voices in Digital Marketing Through Collaborative Content

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the leading platform for email suppression list management, data security, and email compliance, proudly announces its partnership with LinkUnite as the official content sponsor for the annual event. As one of the organization’s initial sponsors, OPTIZMO is honored to have a hands-on role in the content creation process of this year’s event happening in Nashville, TN from June 26-28.



LinkUnite is a movement aimed at uniting communities and the greatest minds in marketing and wider industries. The organization was founded by Amanda Farris and Sara Malo to create a forum that champions the cultivation of empowerment and innovation within its community of women in the digital marketing industry. Each year, LinkUnite hosts an exclusive invite-only event, designed to connect women in leadership roles across the industry, aiming to forge long-lasting personal and professional relationships among its attendees.

As content sponsor, OPTIZMO will lead the creation of various video series to showcase the LinkUnite community, including other sponsors and attendees, documenting their experiences and the value they’ve gained from participating in the event. This initiative aims to enrich the dialogue within the digital marketing industry and shine a light on the collaborative and innovative spirit of LinkUnite’s members. OPTIZMO’s COO (Tom Wozniak) and Creative Director (Jonathan Salas) will attend the event to record the video series.

“We could not be more excited to expand on our support for LinkUnite through this video content initiative,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTZMO. “Amanda and Sara have done such an amazing job of building this vital community in just a few short years. We are proud to have been a supporter of the group since before it was even founded, and this content sponsorship kicks off the next phase in our long-term partnership.”

In addition, OPTIZMO is proud to announce that its newest team member and CX|UX Researcher, Annesley Pulse, has been invited to join LinkUnite and attend the Nashville event, as well.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

