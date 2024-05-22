Ealixir Inc. Announces Engagement of RBSM LLP as New Auditor

MIAMI, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (OTC Pink: EAXR) ("Ealixir” or the “Company”), an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services ("ORM”), today announced the engagement of RBSM LLP (“RBSM”) as its new independent registered public accounting firm. RBSM has been registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board since 2003 and has significant experience in performing audits of publicly traded companies. RBSM is headquartered in McLean, VA with offices in New York City, NY and Boca Raton, FL, as well as various other locations in the United States and abroad.

"We are pleased to welcome RBSM as our new independent auditor," said Eleonora Ramondetti, CEO of Ealixir. "We believe their extensive experience and reputation in working with the SEC reporting companies will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our financial reporting and compliance processes. This engagement reflects our commitment to pursuing the highest standards of adherence to the financial and reporting requirements of the SEC."

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir is an internet technology company specializing in online reputation management services with the ability to effectively and permanently remove unwanted content, helping its 500+ customers to control their online identity. Ealixir is driven by the core belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to assert control over their digital image and manage what appears when their name is searched for online. Ealixir uses its advanced technological platform to provide ORM services and digital privacy solutions to individuals, professional organizations, and small, medium businesses (“SMBs”). In addition to link removal, it undertakes comprehensive management of its clients’ digital image ensuring seamless alignment between their personal and professional profiles. By providing the clients with an ability to control, remove and edit information posted and available online, Ealixir helps individuals, professional organizations, and SMBs choose which verified content about them will appear on websites and search engines. Ealixir believes that its extensive removal experience and proprietary removal technology allows it to offer one of the best services available in the content removal industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

