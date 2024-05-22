Ingage Welcomes Brian Gottlieb to its Board of Directors

YARDLEY, Pa., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingage, the leading sales enablement and digital presentation tool, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Gottlieb to its Board of Directors. With a proven track record of entrepreneurial success and a passion for empowering businesses, Gottlieb brings invaluable expertise and vision to the Ingage team.



Brian Gottlieb is the Founder and CEO behind a home improvement venture that began as a humble startup in 2009 and grew into a multi-state group of companies with a valuation of nearly $200 million. Under his leadership, these companies earned accolades such as being listed on the INC 5000 for four consecutive years and being named the best place to work in Wisconsin. Gottlieb's business philosophy, centered around clear strategy, inspired leadership and relentless execution, has guided numerous organizations to success.

"I'm thrilled to join the board of Ingage," said Brian Gottlieb. "Ingage's commitment to empowering sales teams with dynamic and engaging presentation tools aligns perfectly with my own passion for driving business growth and excellence. I look forward to contributing to Ingage's mission of revolutionizing the way businesses create, share and measure sales content."

Ingage, founded in 2008, is dedicated to providing easy-to-use tools that enable top-performing sales teams to close more deals and wow customers. By offering dynamic and interactive presentation solutions, Ingage empowers businesses to create impactful content that resonates with audiences and drives results.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian Gottlieb to the Ingage team," said Dean Curtis, CEO of Ingage. "His wealth of experience in building successful businesses and his commitment to empowering others make him an invaluable addition to our board. We look forward to leveraging Brian's insights and expertise as we continue to innovate and grow."

In addition to his role at Ingage, Brian Gottlieb is also an angel investor, keynote speaker and upcoming author. His forthcoming book on culture and leadership, scheduled to be published by Forbes in the summer of 2024, promises to further inspire and guide business leaders around the world.

Ingage is the industry’s leading provider of sales enablement and digital presentation tools, empowering businesses to create, share and measure dynamic sales content. Since 2008, Ingage has been dedicated to revolutionizing the way sales teams engage with audiences, enabling them to close more deals and drive business growth.

