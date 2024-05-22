Bluejay Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024

Presentations include late-breaking abstract highlighting preliminary results from Phase 2 study of BJT-778 in chronic hepatitis D (CHD)

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluejay Therapeutics today announced it will present new data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating the potential of BJT-778, an investigational anti-HBsAg monoclonal antibody (mAb) that acts against hepatitis B surface antigen, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D (CHD) at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) conference taking place June 5-8, in Milan, Italy. Bluejay will also present several posters describing the preclinical profile of BJT-778, its mechanisms of action, and its pharmacokinetics and safety profile in healthy volunteers.

Four abstracts have been selected for presentation, including a late-breaker poster presentation that will highlight the safety, tolerability, and antiviral activity data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating BJT-778 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV). Additional presentations will focus on the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of BJT-778 in healthy volunteers, the preclinical profile of BJT-778, including its affinity against HBsAg, neutralizing activity against hepatitis B and D viruses, and its pan-genotypic activity, and BJT-778’s preclinical immunomodulatory activity, showcasing its potential for enhancing antiviral T cells functions to potentially clear HBV infection.

Presentation details for EASL are as follows:

Late-Breaker Poster Presentation – Phase 2

Title: Rapid reductions of HDV RNA and ALT with the monoclonal antibody, BJT-778: results from a phase 2 study (Abstract #LBP-001)

Date: Wednesday, June 5 at 8:30 am CEST

Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, M.D., Institute of Liver Studies, King's College Hospital, Denmark Hill, London, UK

Poster Presentation – Phase 1

Title: Safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of BJT-778, a monoclonal antibody for treatment of chronic hepatitis B and chronic hepatitis D, following single ascending doses in healthy volunteers (Abstract #WED-374)

Date: Wednesday, June 5 at 8:30 am CEST

Presenter: Edward Gane, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand, and Chief Hepatologist, Transplant Physician, and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit at Auckland City Hospital

Poster Presentation – Preclinical

Title: Characterization of BJT-778, an anti-HBsAg neutralizing monoclonal antibody for treatment of hepatitis B virus and hepatitis D virus infections (Abstract #WED-366)

Date: Wednesday, June 5 at 8:30 am CEST

Presenter: Hilario Ramos, Ph.D., Bluejay Therapeutics

Poster Presentation – Preclinical

Title: Uptake and T cell stimulation by anti-HBs monoclonal antibody BJT-778-rHBsAg immune complexes (Abstract #SAT-536)

Date: Saturday, June 8 at 8:30 am CEST

Presenter: Loghman Salimzadeh, Ph.D., Schwartz-Reisman Liver Research Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

About BJT-778

BJT-778 is a high-potency, fully human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody (mAb) against hepatitis B surface antigen (anti-HBsAg mAb). BJT-778 neutralizes and clears hepatitis B and hepatitis D virions and depletes HBsAg-containing subviral particles, which may help to reconstitute antiviral immunity and contribute to a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB). BJT-778’s preclinical safety and efficacy profiles make it an ideal candidate for combination therapies with existing and emerging treatments for CHB and chronic hepatitis D (CHD). BJT-778 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of CHD and as a functional cure for chronic HBV.

About Bluejay Therapeutics

Bluejay Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for viral and liver diseases. The Company’s lead program, BJT-778, is a potentially best-in-class fully human IgG1 anti-HBsAg mAb, being developed for both chronic HBV and HDV. Bluejay is also developing and advancing other innovative programs for chronic HBV, including a proprietary TLR9 agonist (Cavrotolimod) and a liver-targeted transcript inhibitor (BJT-628), with the goal of achieving higher rates of functional cure. For more information on Bluejay, please visit the company’s website at www.bluejaytx.com.

