The Oncology Institute Executives to Participate in Multiple Panel Presentations at APG 2024 Spring Conference

CERRITOS, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) have announced their executives’ participation in multiple panel presentations at the upcoming APG 2024 Spring Conference in San Diego. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Yale Podnos, will be discussing artificial intelligence and its uses in an oncology practice in the breakout session panel “AI on the Front Lines: Improving Outcomes and Reducing Costs for Complex Patients”. Dr. Daniel Virnich, Chief Executive Officer, will join other industry leaders on another panel, “Assuming Global Risk for Pharmaceuticals.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

