GoHealth to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced the company will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on GoHealth’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/ . A replay will be available through the same link following the conference.

About GoHealth, Inc.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company whose purpose is to compassionately ensure consumers’ peace of mind when making healthcare decisions so they can focus on living life. For many of these consumers, enrolling in a health insurance plan is confusing and difficult, and seemingly small differences between health plans may lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical providers and medicines. GoHealth’s proprietary technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms, powered by over two decades of insurance purchasing behavior, to reimagine the process of matching a health plan to a consumer’s specific needs. Its unbiased, technology-driven marketplace coupled with highly skilled licensed agents has facilitated the enrollment of millions of consumers in Medicare plans since GoHealth’s inception. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com .

Investor Relations

John Shave

jshave@gohealth.com