Ardelyx to Participate at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Michael Raab, President and CEO, and Justin Renz, chief financial and operations officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time in New York City.

To access the live webcast of the panel presentation please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at https://ir.ardelyx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the panel presentation will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

