MediWound to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, May 29th at 8:30 am Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Following the release, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results, provide corporate updates, and answer questions.

Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956
Israel: 1-80-921-2373
International: 1-412-317-1837
Webcast: Click HERE
   

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call.  An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of rapid and effective biologics that improve existing standards of care and patient experiences, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, which can significantly reduce surgical interventions. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline, including the company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for the debridement of chronic wounds, offering significant potential advantages over the dominant $360+ million product and an opportunity to expand the market.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MediWound Contacts: 
Hani Luxenburg Daniel Ferry
Chief Financial Officer Managing Director
MediWound Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ir@mediwound.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
   
   
Media Contact:  
Ellie Hanson  
FINN Partners for MediWound  
ellie.hanson@finnpartners.com  
929-588-2008  


