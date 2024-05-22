Lasso Security Launches Contextual Data Protection Tool for GenAI Applications

Customers can create and enforce custom policies using AI with just a few clicks

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lasso Security , a Generative AI security solution company, announces the launch of a custom policy wizard to help companies avoid data and knowledge leaks when working with GenAI tools and applications.



In an era where traditional security and data protection measures fall short when it comes to Generative AI, the evolving complexities of data management demand a new approach. With data traversing organizational boundaries more than ever, conventional methods struggle to address the challenges posed by unstructured and unpredictable data types while using LLMs.

In response, Lasso Security has focused on “contextual data protection” (CDP) with the launch of its custom policy wizard, a capability that integrates with Lasso Security’s browser extension and secured gateway. Unlike conventional pattern-based policies, CDP empowers users to tailor data protection measures and policies based on contextual cues. For example, the wizard could be configured to recognize inflammatory words, or topics that employees are not authorized to discuss. No coding, development or data science expertise is required to use the wizard. Users can apply free-form language to create policies tailored to their specific needs.

“Lasso Security’s wizard marks the end of rule-based policies,” says Ophir Dror, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Lasso Security. “Security leaders can now establish data security guidelines as naturally as they communicate with their peers, eliminating the hassle of human-to-system policy translation by using clear, everyday language.”

Key features of Lasso Security’s GenAI policy wizard include:

Intuitive policy creation: Users can craft unique data protection policies using free-form language, eliminating the need for complex coding or development processes.

Adaptive protection: The wizard adapts to the evolving data and Generative AI landscape, ensuring continuous protection against emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Seamless integration: The wizard seamlessly integrates with Lasso Security’s existing solutions, including its browser extension and LLM secured gateway, minimizing disruption to workflow processes.



“At Lasso Security, we’re committed to providing organizations with the tools they need to safeguard their most valuable asset: data,” added Dror. “With the new wizard, we’re not just protecting data from the significant cybersecurity challenges posed by LLMs, including data exposure, data poisoning and supply chain attacks. We’re empowering organizations to take control of their knowledge bases in a new and improved way.”

About Lasso Security

Lasso Security is pioneering LLM cybersecurity by safeguarding every LLM touchpoint, ensuring comprehensive protection for businesses leveraging generative AI and other large language model technologies. Through a combination of deep expertise and creative problem-solving, Lasso empowers organizations to securely integrate and deploy LLMs in production environments.

Regardless of how you deploy LLMs, Lasso monitors every interaction involving data transfer to or from the LLM. It swiftly identifies any anomalies or violations of organizational policies, ensuring a secure and compliant environment at all times.