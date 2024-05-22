Kitty Escapades Abound in Adorable Children’s Book PEBBLES GETS INTO TROUBLE

A new picture book from Palmetto Publishing is perfect for fans of feline friends

Charleston, SC, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- t’s been said that one of the best things about life is that sometimes you meet a cat. These playful, sassy, adorable critters are cherished by many, thanks to their tendency to find mischief in the funniest places. In the new children’s picture book Pebbles Gets into Trouble, young readers can go on a whisker-twitching adventure with a feline companion who is sure to delight.

Pebbles is a curious, four-year-old brown tabby. She loves exploring her home, listening to the birds sing outside, and sneaking bites of her dad’s ice cream. Pebbles is always looking for fun, but one day her escapades go a little too far, accidentally inviting a strange new cat into the house. In true cat fashion, things go a little haywire.

Written for readers ages 4 – 7, Pebbles Gets into Trouble will have kids rolling with laughter. Author Reji Pillai Stewart writes with sincere love for her subject material and with a clear grasp of what feline antics will make children giggle with joy. Although Reji was unable to have children of her own, she has a tremendous passion for young people, which inspired her to write this book.

Beyond an incredibly cute plot and gorgeous illustrations, the book offers lessons on understanding those who are different from us and making unexpected friends. This is the perfect addition to a child’s bookshelf—especially for cat families ready to jump into a warm, silly, and endearing story about the little moments that make a family.

Pebbles Gets into Trouble is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

About the Author:

Reji Pillai Stewart was born in Mumbai, India, and has called the United States home for over forty years. She is a proud American and a Christian, and her love for children, animals, and her devoted husband inspire her with a strong joy for living. She is currently waiting on a life-saving kidney transplant from her husband, a perfect-match donor. Reji and her husband did not have children of their own, but Reji’s love for the next generation inspired her to write her first children’s book, Pebbles Gets into Trouble. She hopes that her book will bring simple delight and wonder to a new generation, and that children will fall in love with Pebbles’s antics as much as she has.

