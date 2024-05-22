Enable Injections Names Matthew Huddleston as Chief Commercial Officer

Appointment supports Company’s pursuit of additional enFuse combination product approvals and commercial success

CINCINNATI, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enable Injections, Inc. (“Enable”), a healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® wearable drug delivery platform today announced the appointment of Matthew Huddleston, previously Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Enable, to Chief Commercial Officer.



Mr. Huddleston will be responsible for leading Enable’s current marketing and business development operations and expanding the Company’s commercial infrastructure as it works with its growing list of pharmaceutical partners to prepare for joint commercial launch of their therapies in combination with enFuse. The first enFuse combination product received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2023.

enFuse is an innovative, wearable drug delivery platform designed to deliver large volumes of medications subcutaneously, in which patients receive their needed treatment in a simple injection under the skin, instead of intravenously. enFuse is designed to overcome both IV infusion and other subcutaneous administration method shortcomings through fast, simple, and convenient delivery, benefiting patients, providers, as well as payers, with the ability for patient self-administration.

“Since joining the company in 2012, Matt has been an invaluable asset to the Enable team and to our success. His knowledge of the medical device industry and expertise in engineering led him to be a significant contributor to the core elements of our wearable enFuse technology, while simultaneously playing an instrumental role in our business development efforts, including brokering our six ongoing pharmaceutical partnerships,” said Mike Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. “Matt will continue to be an influential leader in his new role as Chief Commercial Officer as we prepare to launch more commercial products.”

Mr. Huddleston is an accomplished medical device professional with more than 30 years of experience. He has several issued and pending patents, including soft tissue and cardiovascular fixation devices and delivery instruments, histologic automated embedding systems, laparoscopic visualization devices, and automatic injection devices. He is a professional engineer and a licensed patent agent. Mr. Huddleston holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering from The Ohio State University.

“Throughout my time at Enable, I’ve been focused on developing an innovative wearable technology that will benefit patients and our pharmaceutical partners, creating a drug delivery alternative that is simple, easy to use, and enhances the treatment experience,” said Matthew Huddleston, Chief Commercial Officer of Enable Injections. “I’ve held many different positions over the years, and it’s been an honor to be part of the growth of this company, from inception to our first approved product. I’m looking forward to further developing Enable and our team as I step into this new role and focus on our commercialization path.”

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company committed to improving the patient treatment experience through the development and manufacturing of enFuse®. enFuse is an innovative wearable drug delivery platform that is designed to deliver large volumes of pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. For more information about the Company’s approved enFuse combination production, visit https://enableinjections.com/our-products.

