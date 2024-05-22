Else Nutrition Products Now Available at Leading Natural Health Retailer, Marche Tau, in Quebec

The Iconic Quebec Natural Health Retailer to List Entire Else Nutrition Product Range, marking a milestone for the brand in Quebec, a robust market of 10 million people





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces its partnership with Marche Tau, one of Canada's most esteemed natural and organic food retailers. Else Nutrition's full range of products, including Toddler, Kids, Baby Cereals, and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Kids shakes, are now available at all Marche Tau locations across the Greater Montreal Area and online.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for Else Nutrition, underscoring its commitment to bringing clean, plant-based nutrition to families across Canada. Being listed at Marche Tau enhances Else’s brand given their rigorous selection criteria and signals the Company’s growing penetration in the Canadian market.

"We are honored to be part of Marche Tau's esteemed selection of natural health products," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder at Else Nutrition. "Marche Tau has been a trusted name in the community for decades, and their support is a testament to the quality and integrity of our products. Marche Tau's expansive online marketplace further extends our reach, making it easier than ever for Quebec families to access our products. This partnership marks an exciting development for Else Nutrition as we increase our footprint across Canada and provide healthier choices for children.”

Marche Tau, an iconic name in natural health retail, has been a cornerstone of the Montreal community since its inception. Founded by Eli Brown in the Plateau Mont-Royal, the store has become one of Canada's most important independent retailers, comparable to Choices Markets in Vancouver. Managed by Brown's sons, Marche Tau remains deeply rooted in Montreal's Jewish community and is renowned for its commitment to providing high-quality natural and organic products.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



