Autonomous Aircraft Market Set for Rapid Growth, To Reach CAGR Of Ove 19.3% By 2031

The autonomous aircraft can be defined as an unmanned aircraft, which does not require pilot intervention in the management of the flight. The technology is similar to autonomous cars, which has the ability to fly independently. The autonomous aircraft eventually includes commercial flights, right now the innovations are being made with smaller drones and planes. Currently, both government-funded companies (military agencies) and private companies are working on creating the technology that will allow aircraft to fly autonomously while also having the capabilities to deal with sudden problems in the air. Keeping the aircraft and its passengers safe is the highest priority to these companies, and the capabilities to do so are expected to continue to advance. For instance, in India, in October 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation established the National Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) Policy Framework, the architecture, and mechanism for traffic management of autonomous aircraft in Very Low Level (VLL) airspace up to 1,000 feet above ground level.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global autonomous aircraft market based on aircraft size, maximum takeoff weight, application, end use and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The factors such as rise in adoption of autonomous cargo aircraft, surge in autonomy to reduce human errors, and increase in adoption of artificial intelligence in autonomous aircrafts, drive the growth of the autonomous aircraft market. However, increase in security issues & cyber threat and lack of standard infrastructure for operation & complex design and high initial investment are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, proactive government initiatives & support and rise in demand for improved surveillance are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the autonomous aircraft market.

Based on maximum takeoff weight, the less than 2500 Kg segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the more than 2500 Kg segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the civil & commercial segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to around two-thirds of the total market. However, the others segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the military & defense segment.

𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫), 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐬, 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐫, 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐛, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐤, 𝐄𝐥𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐦 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫), 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By aircraft size, the others segment dominated the global autonomous aircraft market in 2021, in terms of revenue.

On the basis of maximum takeoff weight, the more than 2,500 kg segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the civil & commercial segment is the highest contributor to the autonomous aircraft market in terms of growth rate.

By end use, the passenger segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

