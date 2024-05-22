Digirockstars and Optimove Form Partnership to Boost Growth and Retention for iGaming Brands in the APAC Region
The partnership will empower Digirockstars' portfolio to scale real-time personalized CRM Marketing and execute sophisticated marketing campaigns.
We're excited to partner with Optimove! Together, we'll enhance the growth and retention of iGaming brands in APAC using Optimove's innovative products and our expertise in digital marketing.”MAKATI, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digirockstars, a leading APAC iGaming Digital Agency, today announced a new partnership with Optimove, the #1 CRM Marketing solution for the iGaming sector. The partnership empowers Digirockstars’ operator portfolio to leverage Optimove’s advanced CRM Marketing capabilities, including Opti-X, its Digital Experience Platform (DXP), to elevate marketing personalization, retention and player lifetime value.
— Roland Cinco
Optimove's CRM Marketing Platform will empower Digirockstars’ operator portfolio to measure the incremental value of each player interaction, gaining key capabilities:
· Advanced marketing AI capabilities: providing AI-driven insights, creation and orchestration for better player understanding, streamlining or content creation, and optimizing campaign orchestration for enhanced personalized experiences across channels and player touchpoints.
· Enriched customer profiles: Unifying all historical, predictive, and real-time customer data from sources such as CRM, service clouds, and data warehouses via Optimove to create a comprehensive single customer view.
· Multichannel personalization and orchestration: Orchestrating hundreds of campaigns seamlessly by leveraging Optimove's AI-mapped CRM Journeys to deliver personalized customer communications across any channel.
· A continuous optimization loop: Leveraging Optimove's productized experimentation tools to measure the incremental uplift of each campaign, journey, and strategy to continuously optimize CRM Marketing performance.
In addition, Digirockstars’ operator portfolio is empowered to leverage Optimove’s Opti-X, a cutting-edge AI-driven recommendation and search engine, to elevate players’ digital experiences, retention, and engagement to new heights.
Opti-X serves personalized content and product recommendations across all digital touchpoints, even for anonymous visitors based on past interactions, similar players, trending items, and more. Joint clients will be empowered to easily plug-in widgets from the Opti-X platform, directly into their sportsbook site.
"By teaming up with Digirockstars, we're merging cutting-edge technology with their unmatched industry insights in Asia to pioneer innovative solutions driving iGaming operators' business growth," said Efe Yuceman, Optimove's Director of Partnerships. "As competition in the iGaming market heats up, fostering player loyalty is paramount. That means delivering experiences that not only meet but exceed expectations. With players' attention spans dwindling, operators need to pivot towards player-centric marketing, offering personalized recommendations, services, and products to keep them engaged and coming back for more."
"This partnership with Optimove marks a significant milestone for our operator portfolio," said Roland Cinco, Chief Marketing Officer at Digirockstars. "Optimove’s industry-leading CRM Marketing capabilities are set to empower our operator portfolio with game-changing capabilities. Opti-X's AI-led content and product recommendations solution will revolutionize how operators engage with players, enabling them to deliver personalized recommendations tailored to each player's preferences. This collaboration represents a decisive step towards fostering greater player loyalty and trust, driving improved retention rates and a better bottom line."
Optimove and Digirockstars will attend SiGMA Asia, June 3-5, in Manila, Philippines.
About Digirockstars
Digirockstars is a leading iGaming agency based in Manila, Philippines. With a team of experienced iGaming professionals, it provides comprehensive digital marketing and growth solutions to help iGaming brands launch, scale, and succeed in the APAC region.
As a ready-to-go digital marketing and growth team, Digirockstars provides clients with end-to-end marketing solutions, from branding and acquisition to retention. The agency is committed to acquiring quality players through diverse channels like paid media, social media, and affiliates, while also focusing on retaining and maximizing customer lifetime value through CRM strategies. Digirockstars excels in building strong brand presence for its clients through strategic marketing, creative development, brand activation, and influencer marketing.
For more information, go to Digirockstars.co
About Optimove
Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, and the #1 CRM Marketing Solution used by iGaming operators. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer (player) instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.
Optimove’s CRM Marketing Solution provides iGaming and Sports Betting operators with unified player data, AI-led multichannel orchestration, and statistically credible incrementality measurement for every promotion, campaign, and journey.
For more information, go to Optimove.com.
