Solar Street Lighting Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Philips Lighting, Orion Solar, Sunna Design
The Solar Street Lighting market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.82 Billion at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 1.87 Billion. According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Solar Street Lighting market to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Solar Street Lighting Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Solar Street Lighting market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
The Solar Street Lighting market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.82 Billion at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 1.87 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Solar Street Lights USA (United States), Solar Electric Power Company (United States), Sunna Design (France), Greenshine New Energy (United States), SolarOne Solutions - United States, Solar Street Lighting (Australia), Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India), Orion Solar (United States), SEPCO (Solar Electric Power Company) (United States)
Definition:
The Solar Street Lighting market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and installation of street lighting systems that utilize solar energy as their power source. These systems typically consist of solar panels, batteries, LED lights, and associated components designed to harness sunlight during the day and convert it into electricity for illuminating streets, roads, highways, parking lots, pathways, and other outdoor areas at night. Factors driving the growth of the solar street lighting market include increasing environmental concerns, government initiatives promoting renewable energy adoption, rising urbanization, and advancements in solar technology leading to improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness of solar lighting systems.
Market Trends:
• The increasing rate of urbanization worldwide is driving the demand for efficient and sustainable lighting solutions in urban areas, leading to the adoption of solar street lighting systems.
• Ongoing advancements in solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, including improvements in efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness, are making solar street lighting more accessible and economically viable.
Market Drivers:
• The growing emphasis on energy efficiency, cost savings, and environmental sustainability is driving the demand for solar street lighting solutions, which offer reduced energy consumption, lower operating costs, and minimal carbon emissions compared to conventional lighting technologies.
• The shift towards decentralized energy systems and distributed generation models, driven by the need for energy security, resilience, and grid independence, is fueling the adoption of solar street lighting as part of integrated urban infrastructure solutions.
Market Opportunities:
• Growing urbanization, infrastructure development, and increasing awareness of environmental sustainability in emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for the solar street lighting market, especially in regions with limited access to grid electricity.
• The demand for off-grid lighting solutions in remote and rural areas, as well as in humanitarian and disaster relief efforts, represents a promising opportunity for solar street lighting manufacturers and suppliers.
Market Challenges:
• The upfront capital cost of solar street lighting systems, including solar panels, batteries, and LED luminaires, can be relatively high compared to conventional grid-connected lighting solutions, posing a barrier to adoption, particularly in budget-constrained markets.
• The intermittent nature of solar energy, dependent on weather conditions and daylight availability, can impact the reliability and consistency of solar street lighting systems, requiring adequate energy storage and backup solutions to ensure uninterrupted operation.
Market Restraints:
• Limited awareness and understanding of the benefits and capabilities of solar street lighting systems among end-users, policymakers, and stakeholders may hinder market growth and adoption, particularly in regions with entrenched reliance on traditional lighting technologies.
• Inadequate infrastructure, including insufficient access to suitable installation sites, lack of maintenance and support services, and regulatory barriers, can impede the deployment and scalability of solar street lighting projects.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Solar Street Lighting market segments by Types: Standalone solar street lights, Grid-connected solar street lights, Integrated solar street lights, Retrofit solar street lighting
Detailed analysis of Solar Street Lighting market segments by Applications: Residential lighting, Commercial lighting, Industrial lighting, Municipal or public lighting
Major Key Players of the Market: Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Solar Street Lights USA (United States), Solar Electric Power Company (United States), Sunna Design (France), Greenshine New Energy (United States), SolarOne Solutions - United States, Solar Street Lighting (Australia), Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. (India), Orion Solar (United States), SEPCO (Solar Electric Power Company) (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Solar Street Lighting market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Solar Street Lighting market.
- -To showcase the development of the Solar Street Lighting market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Solar Street Lighting market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Solar Street Lighting market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Solar Street Lighting market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Solar Street Lighting Market Breakdown by Application (Residential lighting, Commercial lighting, Industrial lighting, Municipal or public lighting) by Type (Standalone solar street lights, Grid-connected solar street lights, Integrated solar street lights, Retrofit solar street lighting) by End User (Government and municipal authorities, Commercial and industrial entities, Residential communities, Non-profit organizations or NGOs) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
