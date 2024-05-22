AVer Europe Partners with ShareTheBoard to Revolutionise Collaboration Across Education and Corporate Sectors

AVer Europe & ShareTheBoard Partnership

AVer Europe proudly announces a strategic partnership with ShareTheBoard, enabling real-time sharing of physical whiteboards across the globe.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of intelligent education and communication solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with ShareTheBoard (STB), an innovative platform that enables real-time sharing of physical whiteboards across the globe. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing remote and large-audience collaboration experiences for users in both the education and corporate sectors.

ShareTheBoard (STB) empowers users to share their physical whiteboard with anyone, anywhere, in real-time. Through its advanced technology, STB renders obstacles transparent, ensuring hyper-legible board contents, and seamlessly integrates remote contributors into the collaboration process. STB automatically saves and encrypts board contents and can even digitally transcribe or analyse those handwritten notes.

“Whiteboards are such powerful tools: they allow us to effortlessly explore and convey complex concepts,” boasts Marcin Demkowicz, President of ShareTheBoard. “Rather than replace them with digital look-alikes, our goal is to arm them with new digital capabilities. This way we can bring them seamlessly into our workflows - and do it without any learning curve.”

The application of STB's platform is not limited to the corporate sector; it plays a vital role in education as well. For too long, students in back rows of large lecture halls have been passive observers - unable to see boards clearly and limited in their ability to interact with their teachers. Used with AVer’s award-winning cameras, STB effectively gives all students a front-row experience.

Furthermore, with the increasing adoption of hybrid and online learning models, STB becomes an essential tool for educators to facilitate engaging and interactive lessons, regardless of students' physical locations. AVer Europe recognises the importance of innovative solutions like STB in the education sector and is committed to supporting educators with its EdTech solutions.

Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At AVer Europe, we are dedicated to empowering both educators and business professionals with innovative tools that facilitate seamless collaboration and learning experiences. By partnering with ShareTheBoard, we can offer our customers a comprehensive solution that combines the power of our communication technology with STB's advanced platform, enabling truly immersive and effective remote collaboration and learning experiences."

The joint solution provided by AVer Europe and ShareTheBoard offers several key benefits to users:

• Enhanced Collaboration: Users can collaborate in real-time, seamlessly sharing whiteboard content with remote participants and facilitating interactive discussions.

• Improved Visibility: STB's technology ensures hyper-legible board contents and transparent obstacles, optimizing visibility for both local and remote participants.

• Effortless Integration: All of AVer Europe's intelligent cameras work natively with STB’s platform, offering users a seamless and intuitive collaboration experience.

• Increased Productivity: By eliminating geographical barriers and delivering digital transcription of handwritten content, the joint solution enables teams and educators to work together efficiently, leading to improved productivity and engagement.

• Cost-Efficiency: With the ability to collaborate and teach remotely, users can reduce travel expenses and time spent on physical meetings, leading to cost savings and increased operational efficiency.

• Data security and retention: Securing board contents delivers a more trustworthy business environment; educators, in turn, will appreciate their students’ stronger information retention.

The partnership between AVer Europe and ShareTheBoard represents a significant advancement in remote collaboration and education technology, empowering users across sectors to connect and collaborate effortlessly from anywhere in the world.

For more information about AVer Europe and its range of communication and EdTech solutions, visit www.avereurope.com

For inquiries about ShareTheBoard and its innovative platform, visit www.sharetheboard.com

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About ShareTheBoard

ShareTheBoard boasts the world’s best whiteboard sharing technology. With its industry-leading handwritten content detection algorithms, ShareTheBoard effectively turns any analog surface into a digital input. Companies and educational institutions worldwide use ShareTheBoard to share their whiteboards - legibly, interactively, and securely - with anyone, anywhere, anytime.