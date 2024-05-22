Creatio Named Company of the Year Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®
Creatio has been named a winner in the Company of the Year, Computer Software, Large category by Stevie® AwardsBOSTON, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been named a winner in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. The company has received a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year, Computer Software, Large category.
The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
According to the judges, “Creatio's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity shines through in its impressive achievements and industry recognition. By providing a no-code platform that empowers users to automate workflows and CRM with unprecedented freedom, Creatio is leading the charge in redefining business automation. The company's strategic partnerships, continuous product enhancements, and global expansion efforts underscore its dedication to staying at the forefront of the market. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge tools and fostering genuine relationships with customers, employees, and partners, Creatio has truly earned its position as a leader in the industry.”
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
Creatio’s composable architecture empowers organizations to accelerate the application design process and maximize the re-usability of ready-to-use components. All the components are pluggable, replaceable, and reusable, substituting the significant amount of configuration, customization, and development work by the process of assembling applications with available blocks and components.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
PR Creatio
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
