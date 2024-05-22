Lands' End Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.



An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on June 5, 2024, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels and our own Company Operated stores. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. We are a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.

CONTACTS:

Lands’ End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-4100

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com