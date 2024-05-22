'Terry' to be published this year
A mother’s fascinating life put on paperPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s never easy losing a loved one, and nobody understands that more than author Samuel Claesson, who lost his mother Teresa Sheehan unexpectedly last year. He’s found a way to process his grief though. In honor of her memory, he’s written a book titled 'Terry' based on her life. "We didn’t have a funeral, which is something that I’ll always regret", says Claesson. "I think that this book will be great for her family and friends. It was tragic that her life ended too soon, but she had such a wonderful life filled with joy that will be memorialized." She loved pottery, animals, Netflix, and the Golden States Warriors.
Claesson, who authored the bestseller 'Top Models' last year, recently finished the 150-page book and plans to publish it during the holidays. “It’s not just for those who knew Terry. She had a fascinating life with stories that readers will find entertaining, enlightening, and enthralling.” In addition, he’s founded a sanctuary for animals in Rio Communities, New Mexico named The Teresa R. Sheehan Wildlife Refuge. He recently earned his PhD in Communication.
