Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,942 in the last 365 days.

'Terry' to be published this year

A mother’s fascinating life put on paper

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s never easy losing a loved one, and nobody understands that more than author Samuel Claesson, who lost his mother Teresa Sheehan unexpectedly last year. He’s found a way to process his grief though. In honor of her memory, he’s written a book titled 'Terry' based on her life. "We didn’t have a funeral, which is something that I’ll always regret", says Claesson. "I think that this book will be great for her family and friends. It was tragic that her life ended too soon, but she had such a wonderful life filled with joy that will be memorialized." She loved pottery, animals, Netflix, and the Golden States Warriors.

Claesson, who authored the bestseller 'Top Models' last year, recently finished the 150-page book and plans to publish it during the holidays. “It’s not just for those who knew Terry. She had a fascinating life with stories that readers will find entertaining, enlightening, and enthralling.” In addition, he’s founded a sanctuary for animals in Rio Communities, New Mexico named The Teresa R. Sheehan Wildlife Refuge. He recently earned his PhD in Communication.

Sequoia Press
email us here
George Thompson

You just read:

'Terry' to be published this year

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more