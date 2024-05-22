CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Revenues for the quarter were $207 million, an increase from $185 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.12, compared to $1.04 in the same quarter of the prior year.



Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 were $795 million, compared to $719 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, were $4.40, compared to $3.77 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Patient Management services, including revenue from our Third Party Administration (TPA) customers, increased 11%, significantly contributing to our overall year-over-year fiscal revenue growth. CorVel’s third-place ranking in Workers’ Compensation revenue on Business Insurance’s 2024 TPA Rankings and Directory highlights the company's ongoing success in providing effective solutions to the market.

Recent Development Updates

Fiscal year 2024 experienced a solid increase in new bookings compared to prior years and a net revenue retention of 108%. Both are a testament to the commitment and engagement of the CorVel team and the growing reputation for meaningful results the Company has earned in the market. Feedback from partners is that the service, communication, transparency, and innovative technological solutions CorVel provides are unmatched in the industry.

CorVel invested in and implemented Generative AI (GAI) functionality during the fiscal year, which brought substantive benefits across the enterprise and a broad foundation from which additional GAI functionality will be deployed in the future. As a result of those efforts, the Company has introduced GAI-powered software as a service (SaaS) platform to the managed care market. The data and service hub will automate tasks and leverage AI to increase efficiencies within workflows. The model will also lessen IT constraints for CorVel’s partners and allow seamless integration between RMIS systems and other provider platforms.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the management of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our commercial health-focused operation, the ability to deploy additional GAI functionality, improved productivity resulting from automation and augmentation across enterprise business systems, the ability to automate tasks and leverage AI to increase efficiencies within workflows, and the ability to reduce IT constraints for the Company’s partners and allow seamless integration between risk management information systems and other provider platforms. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that GAI could be prone to errors and that those errors may cause inefficiencies and could be costly to mitigate.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.





CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Income Statement

Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 207,233,000 $ 185,443,000 Cost of revenues 163,830,000 143,492,000 Gross profit 43,403,000 41,951,000 General and administrative 20,806,000 19,358,000 Income from operations 22,597,000 22,593,000 Income tax provision 3,143,000 4,424,000 Net income $ 19,454,000 $ 18,169,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.13 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.04 Weighted Shares Basic 17,115,000 17,176,000 Diluted 17,332,000 17,429,000





Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues $ 795,311,000 $ 718,562,000 Cost of revenues 623,618,000 560,303,000 Gross profit 171,693,000 158,259,000 General and administrative 76,592,000 73,705,000 Income from operations 95,101,000 84,554,000 Income tax provision 18,849,000 18,189,000 Net income $ 76,252,000 $ 66,365,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 4.45 $ 3.83 Diluted $ 4.40 $ 3.77 Weighted Shares Basic 17,122,000 17,328,000 Diluted 17,347,000 17,592,000









CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet

March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash $ 105,563,000 $ 71,329,000 Customer deposits 88,142,000 80,022,000 Accounts receivable, net 97,108,000 81,034,000 Prepaid taxes and expenses 11,418,000 11,385,000 Property, net 85,892,000 82,770,000 Goodwill and other assets 42,498,000 39,662,000 Right-of-use asset, net 24,058,000 27,721,000 Total $ 454,679,000 $ 393,923,000 Accounts and taxes payable $ 16,631,000 $ 15,309,000 Accrued liabilities 167,868,000 152,578,000 Long-term lease liabilities 22,533,000 23,860,000 Paid-in capital 233,632,000 218,703,000 Treasury stock (793,905,000 ) (748,195,000 ) Retained earnings 807,920,000 731,668,000 Total $ 454,679,000 $ 393,923,000



