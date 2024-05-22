EU training for regional journalists in Ukraine

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites regional journalists from across Ukraine to participate in the two-day training ‘EU: Explaining the Complex Simply’, to be held offline on June 3-4 in Vinnytsia.

During the training, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the European Union’s history and its structure, and gain insights into the draft negotiation framework for Ukraine on its path towards EU membership.

The participants will learn about the EU’s comprehensive support for Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale Russian invasion, including EU programmes to support hromadas. More concretely, they will discover how Vinnytsia collaborates with EU member states.

The course speakers include experts on EU and European integration, including EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová.

Participants will also have the opportunity to network with representatives and delegates from the EU Delegation and learn more about the opportunities offered by the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

To attend the event, please register until 29 May, 20:00.

Find out more

Press release