Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,976 in the last 365 days.

EU4Environment hires team of consultants to support sustainable forest management in Georgia’s municipalities

As part of the EU-funded EU4Environment programme, the World Bank is looking for a consultancy to provide analytical and advisory support for sustainable management of forests in municipalities in Georgia.

The purpose of this assignment is to help the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture to identify forest areas outside state forests, assess them according to established parameters, prepare documentation to apply for municipal forest status, and offer guidance and training to establish a model of forest management at the municipal level, with the participation of local residents.

The consultant team should have extensive experience in the forestry sector in Georgia and a thorough understanding of the country’s legal framework, strong technical knowledge of taxation and GIS, and proven experience in training and administration.

The deadline for applications is 3 June.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Environment hires team of consultants to support sustainable forest management in Georgia’s municipalities

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more