EU4Environment hires team of consultants to support sustainable forest management in Georgia’s municipalities

As part of the EU-funded EU4Environment programme, the World Bank is looking for a consultancy to provide analytical and advisory support for sustainable management of forests in municipalities in Georgia.

The purpose of this assignment is to help the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture to identify forest areas outside state forests, assess them according to established parameters, prepare documentation to apply for municipal forest status, and offer guidance and training to establish a model of forest management at the municipal level, with the participation of local residents.

The consultant team should have extensive experience in the forestry sector in Georgia and a thorough understanding of the country’s legal framework, strong technical knowledge of taxation and GIS, and proven experience in training and administration.

The deadline for applications is 3 June.

