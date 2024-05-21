Hearing to Heal: NCITE Researchers Host Workshop Exploring Trauma in the Counterterrorism Workforce

By Ben Battafarano

NCITE Student Communications Specialist

In January 2002, journalist Daniel Pearl of the Wall Street Journal was abducted en route to an interview in Karachi, Pakistan, by several coordinating Islamist jihadist groups. Nine days later, Pearl was beheaded, and the video of his death released online.

Joe Young, Ph.D., an NCITE researcher and professor in the Department of Justice, Law, and Criminology at American University, watched the video as a part of his work.

“I just kept replaying the images over and over in my head,” said Young.

As his career has progressed, Young has had to process reams of such accounts. The work has had a significant emotional and psychological toll, and in conversation with colleagues experiencing similar problems, he began to wonder at the scope of the issue beyond the research field to the practitioner space.

"In our field more broadly, it’s something that we don’t think a lot about,” said Young. “We don’t think about how, on a larger team, everybody is being affected by being exposed to these violent images and violent stories.”

In 2022, Young and fellow researcher Daisy Muibu, Ph.D., began an NCITE-funded research project examining the effects of vicarious trauma on the counterterrorism workforce. On April 9, the researchers hosted a full-day workshop with 24 counterterrorism practitioners at American University in Washington, D.C., to discuss the impacts of exposure to traumatic material and explore strategies to combat it.

To understand Young and Muibu’s research, it’s important to appreciate the distinction between secondary traumatic stress and vicarious trauma.

We don’t think about how, on a larger team, everybody is being affected by being exposed to these violent images and violent stories. Joe Young, Ph.D., NCITE researcher based at American University