D.C. Army Reserve Captain and Veterans’ Appeals Attorney Eric Smith Joins Berry Law as Senior Counsel

D.C. Army Reserve Captain Eric Smith Joins Berry Law Firm as Senior Counsel, Enhancing Veterans' Legal Advocacy

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, D.C.-based Army Reserve Captain and Veterans’ appeals attorney Eric Smith has joined Berry Law as Senior Counsel as of Wednesday, May 8. Smith will be a senior attorney on Berry Law’s Veterans’ appeals team, which helps disabled Veterans nationwide receive the full benefits they’re owed from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Smith’s previous experience as an appellate attorney for the VA gives him unique insight that will prove invaluable to disabled Veterans hoping for a swift and decisive victory in their appeals case.“I understand that many Veterans have waited years to receive the benefits they deserve, so I strive to expedite my wins and get my clients their benefits as quickly as possible,” Smith said in a statement to his future clients.

Berry Law believes Smith’s aggressive handling of disability cases will give many Veterans access to justice who’ve previously been left behind.

“I am really excited to have Eric on our team,” Leading Berry Law Veterans’ affairs attorney Montana Crow said. “With his experience as an attorney for the VA and his background as a Veteran, his insight will be instrumental in our continued efforts to maximize our clients’ VA benefits.”

Berry Law believes Smith carries the warrior ethos and standard of service that has propelled the firm since its foundation nearly 60 years ago. His diligent representation, demonstrated by his 100%-win rate before the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, is in keeping with the finest traditions of the firm.

Smith graduated from The George Washington University of Law with the Pro Bono Service Award for his volunteer legal work with disadvantaged populations. His personal and professional career reveals a history of service, including former volunteer work as an elected commissioner for his local D.C. neighborhood. He has received numerous awards during his 12-year military career, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Award, and the Army Commendation Medal. Smith is eager to make a difference in the lives of his fellow Veterans in his new role and encourages any Veteran hoping to get a better disability rating to come to him with questions.

“There are no half-measures for me,” Smith said. “Once I take on your case, I bring fire to make sure you win.”

Smith will be working out of the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., and is available as a representative for Veterans in every jurisdiction across the U.S.

Berry Law has been fighting beside Veterans and helping them receive fair and full compensation for their disabilities since 1965. Founded in Lincoln, Nebraska, Berry Law has since extended its reach to include Veterans across the U.S. If you are a Veteran seeking an attorney for assistance with your disability claim—or are a civilian looking for legal help in a personal injury or criminal defense case—call Berry Law at (402) 466-8444 for a free consultation.

About Berry Law

Established in 1965 by Vietnam War veteran and attorney John Stevens Berry Sr., Berry Law is a team of veterans dedicated to defending, safeguarding, and fighting to protect the rights of veterans. Over the decades, thousands of veterans from across the country and all branches of the military have trusted our firm with their cases and, more importantly, their futures.