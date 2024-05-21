Condolence Letter on the Passing of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to the Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Moukhber Dezfouli to convey his condolences on the passing of Iran President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. The text of the letter is appended.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
21 MAY 2024
21 May 2024
His Excellency Mohammad Moukhber Dezfouli
Acting President
Islamic Republic of Iran
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Iran on the tragic demise of President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt sympathies go out to President Raisi’s family, as well as to the loved ones of all the other victims.
Yours sincerely,
THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM