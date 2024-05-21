Submit Release
MFA Spokesperson's Comments in Response to Media Queries on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321

          MFA has been in contact with Singapore Airlines and the relevant Singapore and Thai authorities to coordinate assistance for the passengers of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 and their families. The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok is onsite at Suvarnabhumi airport and the hospital to render the necessary consular assistance to affected Singaporeans and their next-of-kin.

 

          MFA extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased passenger and we wish those injured a quick and full recovery.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 MAY 2024

