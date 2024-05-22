[Expanding International MICE Customer Base] “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” Debutes at IMEX Frankfurt and Facilitates Over 280 Business Matching Sessions

MACAU, May 22 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) set up the “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” at the “IMEX Frankfurt 2024” held in Germany from 14 to 16 May. During the event, IPIM and ten Macao MICE companies, including convention and exhibition service providers and integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, held seven Macao-Hengqin MICE Environment Promotion Seminars and facilitated over 280 business matching sessions. The Seminars aim to promote Macao-Hengqin unique advantages in MICE environment and facilities, entry and exit policies and measures, logistics and support services, in order to expand international MICE customer base.

During the mission, the delegation participated in the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference hosted by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), to discuss the development and opportunities of the industry in the Asia-Pacific region. They also participated in multiple exchange activities at IMEX Frankfurt, with the hope of strengthening international co-operation.

Promoting “Multi-venue Event” to More than 150 International Buyers by Setting Up Pavilion at Major European MICE Event

IMEX Frankfurt is one of the largest conference and incentive travel exhibitions in Europe that has so far been held for over 20 years. The exhibitors are mainly bureaus of MICE industry development, international business associations, international organisations, professional MICE organisers, destination management companies, and MICE and business and trade media from all over the world.

The “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” set up by IPIM at “IMEX Frankfurt 2024” covers an area of nearly 100 square metres. And it was the first time for “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” to promote the “Multi-venue Event” in Germany. The new pattern presents the characteristics of Macao-Hengqin as an ideal convention and exhibition destination in terms of tourism, catering, accommodation, convention and exhibition facilities. The new pattern has attracted the interests of many professional businessmen.

In order to better establish the brand image of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” among international convention and exhibition organisers and strengthen the confidence of potential MICE activities in Macao and Hengqin, IPIM jointly organised seven “Macao-Hengqin MICE Environment Promotion Seminars” with enterprises that make up the Macao MICE industry chain, providing over 150 international professional buyers with a one-stop solution for organising MICE events in Macao. More than 280 business matching sessions were held in the three-day event. According to the representatives of Macao MICE companies, after the event, they received enquiries from many professional MICE organisers who were looking for brand new MICE destinations. They believed that the MICE venues and facilities in Macao and Hengqin can give foreign traders fresh MICE and travel experience. They added that they would consider holding incentive travel and other MICE events in Macao and Hengqin.