Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Fulvestrant Mylan, fulvestrant, Date of authorisation: 08/01/2018, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Studies on the benefits and risks of the active substance in the approved use have already been carried out with the reference medicine, Faslodex, and do not need to be repeated for Fulvestrant Mylan.

As for every medicine, the company provided studies on the quality of Fulvestrant Mylan. There was no need for ‘bioequivalence’ studies to investigate whether Fulvestrant Mylan is absorbed similarly to the reference medicine to produce the same level of the active substance in the blood. This is because the composition of Fulvestrant Mylan is the same as the reference medicine and when given by injection into the muscle, the active substance in both products is expected to be absorbed in the same way.