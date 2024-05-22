Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,980 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Fulvestrant Mylan, fulvestrant, Date of authorisation: 08/01/2018, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Studies on the benefits and risks of the active substance in the approved use have already been carried out with the reference medicine, Faslodex, and do not need to be repeated for Fulvestrant Mylan.

As for every medicine, the company provided studies on the quality of Fulvestrant Mylan. There was no need for ‘bioequivalence’ studies to investigate whether Fulvestrant Mylan is absorbed similarly to the reference medicine to produce the same level of the active substance in the blood. This is because the composition of Fulvestrant Mylan is the same as the reference medicine and when given by injection into the muscle, the active substance in both products is expected to be absorbed in the same way.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Fulvestrant Mylan, fulvestrant, Date of authorisation: 08/01/2018, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more