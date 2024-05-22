My DCMA: Marine Lt. Col. Kyle Sparling, chief of flight operations

AMARILLO, Texas –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Marine Lt. Col. Kyle Sparling shares his story.

My name is Marine Lt. Col. Kyle Sparling, and this is “My DCMA.” I am the chief of flight operations, a government flight representative, and Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom pilot at DCMA Bell Textron Fort Worth, Texas, but I am based in Amarillo.

My job duties include managing all military operations at the contract management office, which includes planning and executing the flight operation’s budget and flight authorization process. I oversee the training and evaluation program for the V-22 Osprey and H-1 military personnel by ensuring all the air crew stay current and proficient with their skills for mission success.

As a government flight representative, I am responsible for the surveillance of the contractor aircraft flight and ground operations as described in accordance with certain DCMA instruction guides. As the senior military officer on site, I am responsible for the overall command, administration, mentorship, and career progression of all active-duty military personnel on site.

I have been a part of the DCMA team since June 2022. I like working at DCMA because of the high caliber of personnel working at the Amarillo site, as well as the opportunity to work complex integration between multiple services, industry, and program offices. All the employees here, including the service members and quality assurance team, make my job a breeze with their superior competence. They are a pleasure to work with, and they consistently amaze me with their diligence, initiative, and understanding of their mission to support the warfighter.

My goal for our team this year is to continue to maintain our exemplary performance in the H-1 and V-22 programs. Another goal is to set conditions for a successful and smooth transition toward the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft production in the new V-280 Valor helicopter program.

DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because of the professional scrutiny provided by our quality assurance teams that facilitate delivery of premier warfighting aircraft into the capable and lethal hands of operators forward deployed. While we may not be seen as vital as those turning wrenches, slinging ordnance, and carrying combat power into and out of harm’s way, DCMA employees allow the front-line warfighters, allies, and our partners to focus on their lethality with assurance that their new capabilities will arrive on time and meet or exceed expectations.

My future career goals include completing my master’s degree in business administration at New England College, New Hampshire. In addition, I want to a maintain a warfighting focus for myself and my team. I also look forward to retiring in three years.

I have had a successful and enriching 17-year-career as a Marine Corps officer. I had the privilege of flying the AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter afloat and during combat operations and served as a forward air controller and battalion air officer as a tactical air control party instructor. I participated in the Personnel Exchange Program flying the Armed Reconnaissance Helicopter Eurocopter Tiger with the 1st Aviation Regiment of the Royal Australian Army. I was humbled to be the aircraft maintenance officer and executive officer for the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269, which was selected as HMLA of the year for two years in a row, thanks to an incredible commanding officer and team. Despite these amazing experiences, I look forward to retirement and the next set of challenges outside of the military.

One of my favorite hobbies is lifting weights. Something unique about me is that my spouse and I have four kids who are all five-years-old and younger. We also have two large mixed-breed dogs. One dog is of Whippet and Shar Pei breed, and I think the other one is a combination of Husky, Rottweiler and German Shepard.