Questex Unveils Hotel Management’s Tête-à-Tech: Elevating Curated Connections at The Annual Hospitality Conference and HTNG Connect: Europe

Tête-à-Tech Launches in Manchester, UK to Forge Powerful Alliances Between Hoteliers and Leading Tech Innovators

LONDON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the launch of Hotel Management’s Tête-à-Tech, a unique event for hoteliers to engage in curated one-to-one meetings, fostering transformative partnerships with premier technology suppliers. Tête-à-Tech is co-located with the Annual Hospitality Conference (The AHC) on 30 September through 1 October in Manchester, UK and AHLA’s technology arm, HTNG’s HTNG Connect: Europe event, promising an immersive exploration of technology's potential for unprecedented operational excellence.



Tête-à-Tech emerges as an extension of Questex's highly coveted curated meeting platform, epitomized by the acclaimed Hotec events. These gatherings unite hospitality buyers with best-in-class operations and technology providers for enriching education, dynamic exchanges, and expansive networking opportunities. Scheduled for 29 September, meetings kick off during the day and will lead into a joint welcome reception, setting the stage for collaboration among attendees from all three premier events.

The Annual Hospitality Conference stands as the UK's premier hospitality investment event, convening over 1,000 visionaries to glean insights, forge connections, and ignite inspiration. HTNG Connect: Europe reigns as the region's pinnacle event for hospitality technology, drawing hundreds of local and global IT luminaries for peerless networking and cutting-edge education.

Participants in Tête-à-Tech meetings will benefit from unrestricted access to both The Annual Hospitality Conference and HTNG Connect: Europe's enriching program offerings, with detailed agendas set to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Hospitality buyers and suppliers eager to cultivate enduring connections in personalized meetings can now submit their applications here.

"For over two decades, Questex has redefined procurement by expertly pairing discerning buyers with innovative suppliers, fostering authentic interactions that transcend conventional business relationships. Our new Tête-à-Tech event exemplifies this ethos. We're thrilled to offer this elevated networking experience, enriched with invaluable insights and over 1,000 potential partnerships, as we co-locate with The AHC and HTNG Connect," said Questex Hospitality Vice President and Brand Leader Amy Vaxman.

“When HTNG Connect: Europe, the Annual Hospitality Conference, and Tête-à-Tech converge this fall, Manchester will become the UK’s epicenter of hospitality investment, technology, and networking,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. “We encourage hospitality professionals and vendors from across the UK and beyond to join us at these important events.”

For more information on meetings, visit www.hmmeet.com. For conference program details for The Annual Hotel Conference, visit www.theahc.co.uk, and for HTNG Connect: Europe, visit https://www.ahla.com/htngeurope.

About HTNG

Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG), the technology arm of AHLA, is dedicated to leveraging the insights of technology leaders across hospitality to solve common problems and unlock global business potential.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Contacts:

Pete Kasperowicz (HTNG/AHLA), 202-289-3155; pkasperowicz@ahla.com

Alexandra Aldridge (Questex), 212-895-8284; aaldridge@questex.com