Coating Additives Market Insights and Growth Opportunities 2023-2032: An Extensive Analysis In The Latest Research

Coating Additives Market Insights

Growth in demand for multifunctional additives, strict environmental regulations, and increase in awareness among users and formulators.

The global coating additives market is driven by increase in demand from various sectors such as architectural, industrial, automotive, wood, and furniture. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a comprehensive report titled “Coating Additives Market By Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, and Others), By Function (Anti-foaming, Wetting and Dispersion, Rheology Modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, and Others), By Formulation (Water-borne Coating, Solvent-borne Coating, Solventless Coating, Powder Coating, and Radiation Curable Coating), By End-use Industry (Architectural, Industrial, Automotive, Wood and Furniture, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global coating additives market, valued at $10.0 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1719

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Increased Demand for Multifunctional Additives: These additives enhance various properties, making coatings more effective for different applications.

Environmental Regulations: Stringent regulations push for low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) additives, promoting environmentally friendly products.

Awareness Among Users: Growing awareness about the benefits of coating additives among users and formulators.

The rise in the automotive and construction industries, coupled with the demand for high-performance coatings that offer improved functionality, durability, and environmental sustainability, significantly contributes to market expansion.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

- Type: The acrylic segment leads the market, contributing more than one-fourth of the global revenue in 2022, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% due to its rising demand.

- Formulation: Water-borne coatings dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global revenue, with a projected CAGR of 6.1% due to their excellent durability, quick-drying properties, low odor, and environmental benefits.

- End-use Industry: The architectural segment, making up around one-third of the market revenue in 2022, is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, driven by infrastructural growth in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

- Region: Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, contributing more than half of the global revenue in 2022 and is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.9% due to significant economic development.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players in the coating additives market include:

- Arkema

- BASF

- Ashland

- Clariant

- Dow Chemical Co.

- Eastman Chemical Co.

- Evonik

- Lanxess

- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

- Solvay

These companies employ various strategies such as product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to strengthen their market positions and expand their reach.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

- Forecast Period: 2023–2032

- Base Year: 2022

- Market Size in 2022: $10.0 billion

- Market Size in 2032: $17.1 billion

- CAGR: 5.7%

- Report Pages: 469

- Segments Covered: Function, Type, Formulation, End-use industry, and Region

This report offers valuable insights into business performance, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players, highlighting the competitive landscape of the global coating additives market.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coating-additives-market/purchase-options

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.