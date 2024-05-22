Cavli Wireless all set to introduce the Cellular IoT CQS29X Smart Module Series and the CQM220 5G RedCap IoT Module at Computex Taipei 2024

The Cavli CQS29X Smart Module Series, engineered with a quad-core ARM SoC, delivers unmatched performance and seamless global connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless , a pioneer in the IoT solutions landscape, is set to announce its flagship CQS291 and CQS292 smart cellular IoT modules at Computex Taipei 2024, alongside its distributor partner, SCHMIDT IoT Technology . The event will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei, Taiwan, from June 4 to 7, in Hall 2, Booth P0814. COMPUTEX Taipei is considered the largest ICT trade show in Asia and a premier platform for the global technology industry. This event serves as an excellent opportunity for global innovators like Cavli Wireless to showcase their flagship CQS29X smart IoT module series to the world.







The CQS291 and CQS292 modules are part of the CQS29X series from Cavli Wireless, based on the Qualcomm QWM2290 baseband chipset. These LTE Cat 4 modules provide data rates up to 150 Mbit/s downlink and 50 Mbit/s uplink with 2G fallback. Featuring the Cortex A53 quad-core CPU and Adreno™ 702 GPU, they deliver superior graphics, image quality, and power efficiency. Both modules measure 40.5 x 40.5 mm, with dimensions to be determined. They support multi-constellation GNSS, with the CQS291 offering L1 constellation support and the CQS292 featuring L1+L5 (including the new NavIC addition.). Additionally, both modules come with versatile features such as USB 3.1 Type-C/Micro USB, Wi-Fi 5, BLE 5.0, and future FM support. Designed for a range of applications including two-wheelers, e-mobility, telematics, and fleet management, the CQS291 and CQS292 also support Qualcomm LA2.1 Automotive Middleware—specific to two-wheelers in the CQS291 and four-wheelers in the CQS292. Optional integrated eSIM and global connectivity are powered by the Cavli Hubble™ connectivity and modem management platform, enhancing their utility in connected vehicle telemetry and device management.

Also on the showcase is the CQS290 Android smart cellular IoT module . Cavli debuted the CQS290 as the first of the flagship CQS29X series of LTE Cat 4 Android smart modules with 2G fallback capability. Powered by ARM™ Cortex A53 quad-core CPU and Adreno™ 702 GPU, it delivers stronger graphics, better image quality, and excellent battery efficiency. The CQS290 supports versatile features such as USB 2.0 with OTG, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 making it ideal for applications such as machine to machine IoT, POS terminals, Kiosks, Smart Healthcare. The module has in-built multi-constellation GNSS with support for L1 band and comes with optional integrated eSIM with global connectivity powered by the Cavli Hubble platform.

Alongside the smart module showcase is the CQM220 is the flagship 5G RedCap cellular IoT module from Cavli Wireless, compatible with 3GPP release 17 standards and designed for advanced IoT and M2M applications. It offers robust data bandwidth, up to 226 Mbps downlink and 121 Mbps uplink, and is available in LGA, PCIe Gen2, and M.2 form factors for broad compatibility. With optional integrated eSIM and in-built GNSS, it supports global connectivity and precise tracking, making it ideal for asset tracking and vehicular telemetry. The Linux-based module with OpenSDK support allows for application-specific coding directly on the device, eliminating the need for an external host MCU. This high throughput and global operability make the CQM220 perfect for Industry 4.0, smart city initiatives, and asset tracking, driving innovation and operational excellence.

The Cavli Hubble Stack further enhances the capabilities of these modules by introducing remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging of the module through Hubble Lens, an advanced component of the Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity & modem management platform . This feature eliminates the necessity for physical intervention, simplifying the expansion of IoT solutions. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a substantial presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest advancements in cellular IoT technology at Computex 2024. The CQS29X series, with its superior graphics quality and power efficiency, and the CQM220 module, with its robust 5G capabilities, represent our commitment to innovation and excellence in cellular IoT. These products are designed to provide businesses worldwide with seamless connectivity and performance, driving the future of IoT solutions in applications ranging from connected vehicles to smart city initiatives. We are excited to exhibit alongside our distributor partner, SCHMIDT IoT Technology, highlighting our collaborative efforts to bring our cutting-edge IoT solutions to the global market.”

With the unveiling of the CQS29X smart module series along with the CQM220 at Computex 2024, Cavli Wireless reiterates its dedication to providing cost-effective, uninterrupted, and superior cellular IoT solutions. We encourage you to engage with our solution specialists to explore the ways the CQM220 can enhance your upcoming project. Embark on your path to dependable and effective connectivity with Cavli Wireless.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

About Computex Taipei

COMPUTEX Taipei is a significant international technology exhibition held annually in Taipei, Taiwan. It is considered the largest ICT trade show in Asia and a premier platform for the global technology industry. The event brings together leading companies, startups, and industry professionals to showcase cutting-edge innovations, products, and services in the fields of computing, artificial intelligence, and other related technologies.

