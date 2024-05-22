Activated Carbon Market Poised For Exponential Growth, Reaching USD 5.8 Billion By 2030

Activated Carbon Industry Trend

The primary growth driver for the global activated carbon market is the increasing awareness of the health hazards associated with drinking impure water.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled, "Activated Carbon Market by Product Type (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Others), by Application (Liquid Phase, Gaseous Phase), by End-use Industry (Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." The report projects the global activated carbon market to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, up from $3.2 billion in 2020, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The primary growth driver for the global activated carbon market is the increasing awareness of the health hazards associated with drinking impure water. Additionally, rising automobile prices and enhancements in environmental and manufacturing standards globally are expected to contribute to market growth. However, the increasing prices of raw materials may pose a restraint. Nonetheless, the escalating demand for mercury control technology in industrial air purification presents significant growth opportunities.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

- Dominance of the Liquid Phase Segment

- In terms of application, the liquid phase segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for approximately 60% of the total share. This segment is expected to expand due to the rising demand for wastewater treatment, groundwater remediation, and portable water treatment. Meanwhile, the gaseous phase segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The gaseous phase's ability to adapt to rapid changes in the quality and quantity of leachate is anticipated to drive its growth.

𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

- The water treatment segment was the largest end-user in 2020, with around 40% of the market share. The industrialization-induced water scarcity issues globally are expected to drive this segment's expansion. Conversely, the automotive segment is forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, attributed to the carbon lattice structure's superior adsorption capabilities for emission regulations.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

- Asia-Pacific: A Flourishing Market

- The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2020, capturing around 40% of the total market revenue. The region is also anticipated to grow the fastest, with a projected CAGR of 7.5% during the analysis period. The burgeoning demand for activated carbon from the automotive sector in developing economies within this region is expected to fuel market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- CLARINEX Group

- Jacobi Carbons AB

- Calgon Carbon Corporation

- Carbon Activated Corp.

- Siemens Water Technologies Corp.

- Carbo Tech AC GmbH

- Cabot Corporation

- Kureha Corporation

- Carbon Resources LLC

- ADA-ES, INC.

