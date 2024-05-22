Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market | Recent Trends, Demand, Dynamic Innovation in Technology & Insights by 2030

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Trends

The growth of the global metal & metal manufactured products market is driven by the expanding building and construction industry.

Growth in the building and construction industry and advantages of metal and metal manufactured products the in construction sector drive the growth of the global market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market by Metal Type (Lithium, Magnesium, Aluminum, Chromium, Manganese, Iron, Cobalt, Copper, Zinc, Molybdenum, Silver, and Others), Product Type (Wires & Cables, Jewelry & Ornaments, Bars & Rebar, Sheets, Rolls, Pipe Fixture & Fittings, Pipes, Molded Components, Batteries, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Construction, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global metal & metal manufactured products industry was valued at $11.2 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach $18.5 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The growth of the global metal & metal manufactured products market is driven by the expanding building and construction industry and the benefits of using metal products in construction. However, the disadvantages of aluminum in the construction industry pose challenges to market growth. Conversely, government initiatives in Asia-Pacific promoting aluminum use and the development of effective waste management solutions present new growth opportunities.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

- Iron Segment: Dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market share, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies.

- Lithium Segment: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, propelled by the electrification of vehicles and the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

- Batteries Segment: Projected to have the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to the increasing need for continuous power supply and the rise in demand for plug-in vehicles.

- Bars & Rebars Segment: Held the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly one-fifth of the global market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

- Asia-Pacific: Held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global market, with the highest projected CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. This growth is driven by increased manufacturing activities in the region.

- North America: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- All Metal Sales, Inc.

- China Minmetals Corporation

- Broder Metals Group, Ltd.

- Hitachi Metals Ltd.

- China Molybdenum Co. Ltd

- Newmont Corporation

- Karay Metals Inc.

- Steward Advanced Materials LLC

- Sierra Metals Inc.

- Talco Aluminium Company

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, along with the impact of Covid-19 on the market, to offer a comprehensive outlook on the global metal & metal manufactured products industry.

