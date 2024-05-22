Canada Lubrication Engine Roars: Market Reaches $5.8 Billion by 2027, Fueled by 7.2% CAGR and Industrial Growth (2023-2027): Ken Research

Canada lubricants market zooms to $5.8 billion by 2027, driven by 7.2% CAGR & industrial growth. Auto sector fuels demand. Eco-friendly lubricants gain traction. E-commerce lubricants grow. Report empowers stakeholders to navigate this market with a focus on sustainability and growth.

Gurugram, India, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian lubricants market is shifting into high gear! Ken Research's report, Canada Lubricants Market Outlook to 2027: A $5.8 Billion Well-Oiled Journey Fueled by Industrial Growth, explores this dynamic landscape. The report predicts a smooth ride ahead, with the market value expected to climb to a staggering $5.8 billion by 2027, propelled by a healthy 7.2% CAGR. This press release unpacks the key factors driving this growth and offers valuable insights for lubricant manufacturers, distributors, and stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the opportunities within the Canadian lubricants market.

Industrial Growth Greases the Wheels:

A significant driver of the Canadian lubricants market is the country's flourishing industrial sector. Manufacturing, construction, mining, and other industrial activities rely heavily on lubricants to ensure the smooth operation and longevity of machinery and equipment. This growing demand for lubricants is a primary factor propelling the market forward.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

Stat-Based Headings:

$5.8 Billion Well-Oiled Journey by 2027: Canada's Lubricants Market Speeds Up with 7.2% CAGR (replaces $5.8 Billion Market Boom by 2027: Crafting User Journeys for a Booming Lubricants Market)

7.2% CAGR Growth Trajectory: Industrial Expansion & Automotive Demand Fuel Lubricants Market (replaces 7.2% CAGR Growth Trajectory: Propelling the Canada Lubricants Market Forward)

Automotive Sector Shifts Gears: 18 Million Vehicles on the Road Drive Demand for Auto Lubricants (replaces Automotive Sector Gears Up: Rising Vehicle Population Fuels Demand for Auto Lubricants)

Focus on Environmentally Friendly Options: 42% Market Share for Eco-Friendly Lubricants by 2027 (replaces Shifting Gears Towards a Sustainable Future: Embracing Eco-Friendly Lubricants)

E-commerce Gains Traction: Online Sales Reach $200 Million by 2027 (replaces E-commerce Drives Growth: Streamlining Distribution and Reaching New Customers)

The Rise of Specialty Lubricants: Growing Demand for High-Performance Options in Specific Industries (replaces A Niche Market Takes Center Stage: Rising Demand for Specialty Lubricants)

Automotive Sector Shifts Gears:

Canada boasts a sizeable and growing automotive industry, with over 18 million vehicles currently on the road. This extensive vehicle population translates into a strong demand for high-quality automotive lubricants for maintenance and optimal performance.

Focus on Environmentally Friendly Options:

Environmental considerations are playing an increasingly important role in the Canadian lubricants market. Consumers and businesses are placing a growing emphasis on eco-friendly lubricants that are biodegradable and minimize environmental impact. Ken Research predicts that eco-friendly lubricants will capture a significant share of the market, reaching 42% by 2027.

E-commerce Gains Traction:

E-commerce is transforming the distribution landscape for lubricants in Canada. Online platforms offer consumers convenient access to a wide variety of lubricants, competitive pricing, and streamlined delivery options. The market for online lubricant sales is expected to reach $200 million by 2027.

The Rise of Specialty Lubricants:

The demand for specialty lubricants, formulated for specific industrial applications and high-performance requirements, is on the rise in Canada. These lubricants cater to various sectors, such as renewable energy, mining, and food processing.

A Well-Oiled Future Awaits:

The Canadian lubricants market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by several key trends:

Focus on Aftermarket Sales: Developing robust aftermarket support networks will be crucial for capturing a larger share of the market.

Investment in Research & Development: Lubricant manufacturers need to prioritize R&D to formulate high-performance lubricants that cater to evolving technological advancements.

Strategic Expansion: Expanding into new markets and distribution channels will unlock further growth opportunities for lubricant manufacturers.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the Canadian lubricants market:

Lubricant Manufacturers: Gain insights into evolving customer preferences, identify high-growth segments like eco-friendly lubricants and specialty lubricants, and invest in R&D to develop innovative products.

Distributors: Embrace e-commerce opportunities, streamline logistics networks, and offer value-added services to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Government Agencies: Implement policies that promote the use of eco-friendly lubricants and encourage the adoption of responsible waste management practices within the industry.

Consumers: Gain valuable knowledge about the importance of using high-quality lubricants for optimal vehicle and machinery performance, while also considering environmentally friendly options.

Building a Collaborative Ecosystem:

By leveraging the insights and opportunities outlined in this report, stakeholders can collaborate to create a well-oiled ecosystem that fosters innovation and sustainable growth within the Canadian lubricants market:

Industry Partnerships: Collaboration between lubricant manufacturers, distributors, and recycling companies to ensure the responsible production, use, and disposal of lubricants.

Focus on Biodegradable Options: Investment in research and development of high-performance, biodegradable lubricants to minimize environmental impact.

Consumer Education Campaigns: Developing educational campaigns to raise consumer awareness about the benefits of eco-friendly lubricants and responsible lubrication practices.

Canada's Lubrication Advantage in a Global Market:

The Canadian lubricants market offers a promising future for all stakeholders. By working together and leveraging valuable insights from this report, they can ensure a smooth ride ahead, characterized by:

Technological advancements: Lubricant manufacturers can stay ahead of the curve by formulating lubricants that meet the demands of emerging technologies.

A focus on sustainability: Development and adoption of eco-friendly lubricants contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Enhanced customer experience: Streamlined distribution channels, readily available information, and value-added services empower consumers to make informed decisions.

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

About Ken Research:

Ken Research is a leading provider of market research and consulting services, offering in-depth analysis and insights across various industries. With a global network of experts and a commitment to quality research, Ken Research helps businesses make informed decisions and achieve their strategic goals.

Taxonomy

Canada Lubricants Market Segmentation

By Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Automotive Lubricants

By Grade

Mineral

Synthetic

Semi-Synthetic

Canada Automotive Lubricants Market

By Type of Lubricants

Heavy-Duty Engine Oils

Passenger Vehicle Motor Oils

Gear Oils

Transmission Fluids

Hydraulic Oils

Greases

By End-User

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Marine

Motor Cycles

Aviation and others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Spare Parts Shops

Dealer Networks

OEM Workshops/Service Stations

Online (E-commerce)

Canada Industrial Lubricants Market

By Type of Lubricants

Gear Oil

Hydraulic Fluids

Grease

Metalworking Fluids

Others (Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil, Texture Oil etc.)

By End-Use

Mining & Construction

General Manufacturing

Metal Production

Power Generation

Food Processing

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct manufacturer sales

Dealer Network sales

For More Insights On Market Intelligence, Refer To The Link Below: –

Canada Lubricants Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:

DRC Lubricant Market Outlook to 2028 Driven by growing economic activities, leading to higher consumption of lubricants in various sectors, including mining & manufacturing, transportation, and general manufacturing

The market will grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2028 due to government initiatives in the mining and agricultural sector of the country. Global Partnership and Collaboration: Expansion and entry of multiple companies reflecting the growth potential in the lubricant market of the country. The manufacturers of oils and lubricants Briton Lubricant Ltd based in Uganda planned to enter the Democratic Republic of Congo’s market.

Nigeria Lubricants Market Outlook 2027F Driven by demand for expanding wind energy sector & rising demand for high performance lubricants

According to Ken Research estimates, the Nigeria Lubricants Market which grew at a CAGR of ~% from 2017-2022P & is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~% from 2023F-2027F owing to an increasing demand for expanding wind energy sector & rising demand for high performance lubricants.

Mexico Lubricants Market Outlook to 2027F Segmented by Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants

According to Ken Research estimates, the Mexico Lubricant Market – which grew from approximately MXN ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately MXN ~ Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into MXN ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the favorable government initiatives, rising export of Oil & Gas and rising infrastructural projects.

Oman Lubricants Market Outlook to 2027F By Type of automotive lubricant (Heavy duty diesel engine oil/ Motorcycle oil/ Passenger vehicle motor oil/ Grease); By Type of Industrial Lubricant (Process oil/ Hydraulic oil/ Gear oil/ Grease);By End users and Distribution Channels

According to Ken Research estimates, the Oman Lubricant Market – which grew from approximately USD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately USD ~ Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the favorable government initiatives, rising export of Oil & Gas and rising infrastructural projects.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249