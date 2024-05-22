White Spirits Market Projected To Grow Steadily At 5.7% CAGR, Exceeding USD 11.2 Billion Valuation By 2030

White Spirits Industry Growth

The increasing use of white spirits in various end-use industries, including adhesives, coatings, inks, and dyes, is a significant driver of market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the white spirits market generated $6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of top investment opportunities, winning strategies, market drivers and opportunities, market size and estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The increasing use of white spirits in various end-use industries, including adhesives, coatings, inks, and dyes, is a significant driver of market growth. White spirits are extensively used as solvents in aerosols, cleaning agents, and degreasing agents, and have wide applications in the painting industry. However, health concerns associated with prolonged exposure to white spirits may hinder market growth. Nonetheless, the rising use of white spirits to enhance paint smoothness and reduce paint viscosity is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report segments the global white spirits market by product type, grade, application, and region:

Product Type: The type 1 segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for over half of the market. The type 3 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Grade: The low flash point segment dominated the market in 2020, with nearly half of the total market share. The high flash point segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the period.

Region: Europe led the market in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players in the global white spirits market include:

- Kuwait International Factory

- Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC

- Shell plc

- Exxon Mobil Corporation

- TotalEnergies

- Alshall International Co.

- Ahmadullins: Sciences & Technologies

- DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

- Pacer

- Rahaoil Inc.

