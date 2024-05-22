Security support to boosts the country’s economy

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, has announced Australia’s support to boost the country’s security and economy with a new Border Management System, delivered through a Pacific trilateral partnership between Australia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands.

It was revealed that Australia will contribute over SBD18 million to establish a new border management system, which will ensure the Solomon Islands can maximise the economic benefits of migration while maintaining the integrity and security of their borders.

The system will provide a game-changing upgrade to the Solomon Islands’ immigration operations by digitising visa processing, border entries, and exits across the country and improving processes for increased revenue collection.

Minister of Police, National Security, and Correctional Services (MPNSCS), Jimson Tanangada, said the issues of border management are on the agenda of any state, as this defines our sovereignty and integrity. However, we all know that managing any border system is not an easy task.

“Therefore, I would also like to thank the Australian government’s generosity in accepting our governments’ request to fund our border management system (BMS).

“The BMS system, which we are witnessing today, is indeed the result of extensive work between your government, the Papua New Guinea government, and the Solomon Islands. It was a result of continued collaboration between border experts and Australian Border Force (ABF) guidance.

Minister Tanangada said that after a fruitful dialogue with our ABF counterparts, we have reached this milestone achievement.

“On that same note, I also would like to extend my deep appreciation to the Papua New Guinea Government through the Papua New Guinea Immigration and Citizenship Services Authority for customising the infrastructure system to fit the purpose of the Solomon Islands Border Management System,” he said.

Minister Tanangada said Australia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands share common regional security values under the Pacific Immigration Community, including many Pacific security architectures, and our vision to strengthen regional border security management for safe and secure migration in the Pacific is an ambition that we must strive to achieve together.

“What we are witnessing today is a true testament to how meaningful partnerships in security can provide effective and efficient outcomes,” he said.

The new Border Management System is scheduled to be fully implemented by mid-2025.

