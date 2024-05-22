Submit Release
Lào Cai wants to be allowed to pilot a cross-border e-commerce zone

VIETNAM, May 22 -  

HÀ NỘI — Lào Cai has proposed a pilot of a cross-border e-commerce zone or a free trade zone in the northern mountainous province to bridge Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries with the Chinese market.

In a proposal to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the provincial Department of Industry and Trade urged the early submission of the project to create a commercial hub connecting economic and trade with the Southwest region of China for approval.

Lào Cai is also looking for Government’s approval to develop a regional ASEAN-China logistics centre in the province.

The MoIT said that it has already discussed with the Chinese side how to operate models such as a free trade zone and a cross-border e-commerce zone and will be reporting back to Lào Cai Province.

The ministry also urged Lào Cai to learn from the experience of building a smart border gate of Lạng Sơn Province.

Lào Cai Province Department of Industry and Trade said that China is developing an e-commerce zone with a total investment of US$525 million in Hekou to promote trade and logistics. — VNS

 

