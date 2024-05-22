Việt Nam to host 33rd meeting of ASEAN Directors-General of Customs in June

VIETNAM, May 22 -

HÀ NỘI — The 33rd Meeting of the ASEAN Customs Directors-General will take place from June 4-6 on the island city of Phú Quốc in the southern province of Kiên Giang.

Speaking at a press conference introducing the event on Tuesday, Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga, Deputy Director of the Department for International Cooperation under the General Department of Việt Nam Customs (GDVC), said this is the 4th time Việt Nam has hosted the meeting after the first, second, and third in 1995, 2004 and 2014.

The event is expected to draw the participation of about 100 international delegates from 10 customs delegations of ASEAN countries led by Directors General, Timor Lester Customs as an observer and the ASEAN Secretariat, along with leaders of customs agencies of partner countries, international organisations and the private sector, she added.

The meeting will discuss various issues, including programmes and solutions to complete the goals identified in the ASEAN Customs Development Strategy Plan for 2021-25. It will prioritise contents such as exchanging electronic documents through the ASEAN Single Window and implementing the ASEAN Customs Transit System (ACTS).

It will serve as a venue for ASEAN customs agencies to enhance dialogue and consultation with ASEAN dialogue partners to fulfil goals in line with the economic development such as green customs, building a customs data ecosystem, electronic data exchange and customs management for e-commerce and streamlining customs procedures for low-value shipments, Nga noted.

As the Chairmanship of ASEAN Customs for the 2024-25 term, GDVC will make every effort to fulfill its responsibility in actively coordinating with other countries to implement a targeted roadmap on schedule. It will feature priority contents on the one single window, along with transit and mutual recognition of priority businesses. Countries will be encouraged to enhance exchanges, update information, share experiences and lessons in narrowing the gap between member customs agencies.

Nga said GDVC hopes that with contributions within its scope and capabilities, it will work with other countries towards a common goal in the integration process of ASEAN Customs, contributing to building a prosperous and sustainable ASEAN Economic Community and realising ASEAN's motto "One ASEAN - One identity - One vision". — VNS