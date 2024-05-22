Alaska Congressional Candidate Snags Endorsements
Samuel Claesson, is an unaffiliated candidate for Alaska's At-Large District,ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This election cycle has made waves in the news, and the often-overlooked political climate in Alaska is no exception. The Congressional Race in Alaska's At-Large District has seven candidates, six of whom -include Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dalstrom (R)- are trying to unseat incumbent Mary Peltola (D). One of the sole self-funded candidates, Samuel Claesson, received two high-profile endorsements this week from Kevin Vuong and The Teresa R. Sheehan Wildlife Refuge. Vuong, a prominent engineer, announced his support of Claesson, saying "We need a legitimate outsider representing voters, and he has that profile. He's educated, puts people over politics, and isn't afraid to speak his mind." Claesson, who's currently producing a documentary, as appealed to voters because of his rags-to-riches past and idiosyncratic approach to campaigning.
Claesson is an author who published the bestseller 'Top Models' last year has recently visited Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway to speak with voters about the issues facing The Last Frontier. He's learned that Alaskans are dissatisfied with their state's leadership and feel that they haven't had a good elected official since Sarah Palin left office in 2009.
