Welding Consumables Market Growing Steadily At 5.5% CAGR, Surging Towards USD 27.5 Billion Valuation By 2032

Welding Consumables Industry Trends

The global welding consumables market is driven by an increase in demand from building and construction sector.

Demand for welding consumables is closely tied to infrastructure development projects, such as construction of buildings, bridges, highways, and pipelines. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a report titled “Welding Consumables Market By Type (Electrodes, Flux, Shielding Gas, Filler Metals, Others), By Welding Technique (Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy-Fuel Welding, Laser-Beam Welding, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the welding consumables market was valued at $16.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $27.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The demand for welding consumables is significantly influenced by infrastructure development projects, such as the construction of buildings, bridges, highways, and pipelines.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The global welding consumables market is primarily driven by robust demand from the automotive and transportation sectors. Welding plays a crucial role in manufacturing vehicles, trailers, and components. As this industry advances with new technologies and materials, the need for specialized welding consumables, especially for aluminum and high-strength steel, is rising. However, competition from welding alternatives may constrain the market's growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

- Forecast Period: 2023–2032

- Base Year: 2022

- Market Size in 2022: $16.1 billion

- Market Size in 2032: $27.5 billion

- CAGR: 5.5%

- No. of Pages: 330

- Segments Covered: Type, Welding Technique, Region

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

- Escalating demand from the building and construction sector

- Robust demand from the automotive and transportation sectors

- Increased demand from the oil and gas sector

- Growing applications in the aerospace and defense sectors

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

- Technological advancements

- Environmental regulations

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

- Economic cycles

- Competition from welding alternatives

- High costs of specialized consumables

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

The electrodes segment led the market in 2022, contributing nearly one-third of the global revenue. This is due to the growing demand for welding in construction and various industries like automotive, aerospace, and shipbuilding, which rely on welding for fabricating and assembling components.

𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞:

The arc welding segment dominated the market in 2022, contributing nearly one-third of the global revenue. Arc welding is versatile and cost-effective, suitable for a wide range of materials and applications across different industries. Its accessibility for beginners makes it popular in training programs and welding schools.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market revenue, and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India, along with extensive construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure development activities, are driving market growth in this region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- The Lincoln Electric Company

- Kobe Steel, Ltd.

- ESAB

- DandH Scheron

- VDM Metals

- Weldcom Electrodes Pvt. Ltd.

- Royal Arc

- Ess Aar Industries

- Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd.

- Sharp Electrodes (P) Ltd.

These key players adopt strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominance. The report provides detailed analysis on these companies' business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves.

